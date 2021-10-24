Innovators fly the flag for Northern Ireland at British Farming Awards 2021

James Wright, from Wright’s Farm in County Armagh, won the ‘2021 Sustainability Innovator of the Year’ award, while Terry Canning, CattleEye, County Antrim, was named ‘2021 Agri-tech Innovator of the Year’.

Commenting on his success, James said: “It feels unreal to win the award and it is totally unexpected as there were some unbelievable examples of sustainability in the category.

“We have been moving towards becoming more sustainable for the last 12 years and it has been a lot of hard work but it is now paying off.”

James farms more than 4,000 pigs across 300 acres in Co. Armagh and bases his decisions on “innovation, research and adaption”.

As well as putting measures in place to enable his business to become carbon neutral, James has also planned for the future by preparing it for any challenges it may face.

The Co. Armagh farmer has developed feed practices and feed types to improve pig gut health and weight gain.

He has also developed strict biosecurity measures and, with the added bonus of having on-farm vets, has improved the health of animals which has led to the herd becoming antibiotic free.

James is also heating barns by converting slurry and local food waste into power.

Wright’s Farm has also introduced strategies to help improve habitats and boost biodiversity.

Rainwater collection ponds, for example, have created new habitats for a variety of insects and plants.

The pig producer gauges success on having a business that grows year on year, can sustain itself when it comes to energy needs, promotes guardianship of the land, promotes biodiversity, loses fewer animals and retains staff.

The judges remarked: “A pioneer of on-farm sustainability, James’ richly diverse farm is already carbon neutral.

“Tonnagh Farm is a solid example of a truly sustainable business which is using its profits to invest further in new sustainable techniques.

“James has taken a holistic approach to boosting his green credentials on farm and, as an innovator, has visions of taking even bigger steps on this journey in the future.”

CattleEye, meanwhile, is the modern way to track lameness in cows.

It was founded in 2019 by Terry Canning, who is the son of a dairy farmer, and Adam Askew, a senior architect with over 10 years’ experience using image analytics powered by deep learning for the detection of cancerous tumours.

It uses artificial intelligence and video analytics to deliver the world’s first ever “hardware-independent autonomous livestock monitoring platform”.

This technology is enabling farmers to gain insights into dairy cows by walking them under a camera that is connected to the internet.

This allows them to monitor a cow’s welfare and performance, without the need for collars or pedometers.

UK Animal Health and Welfare Technical Directorate carried out research which demonstrated that a 10 per cent decrease in lameness levels in an average dairy herd would mean a saving of £91.25 per cow per year, and a carbon reduction of 0.57 tonnes per cow per year.

One group of scientists at the University of Liverpool, concluded it is “at least as accurate as a human expert in identifying lame cows”.

CattleEye has been working alongside leading retailers such as M&S and Tesco to pilot the technology, with half a million cows in the UK expected to be on the system by 2025.

The company has big plans in the pipeline, with hopes of monitoring the sleeping, lying and eating patterns in the future.

Describing it as “clever technology”, the judges said: “CattleEye has already been shown to reduce lameness by 12 per cent in one Welsh herd, reducing costs, labour and, importantly, improving animal welfare.