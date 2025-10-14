InspecVision Ltd Honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Leah Kirkpatrick, Dr Jan Antonis, Chief Executive of InspecVision, and Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim David McCorkell KStJ.

MANUFACTURER InspecVision Ltd has been officially presented with the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, recognising the company’s exceptional export performance and global success.

The presentation was made by His Majesty The King’s Lord-Lieutenant for County Antrim Mr David McCorkell KStJ DL, who congratulated the team at InspecVision on behalf of King Charles III.

Speaking at the event, the Lord-Lieutenant said: “It gives me enormous pleasure to present the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade to InspecVision Ltd. This prestigious award celebrates the outstanding achievements of UK businesses, and it is particularly special to have a winner from within the borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Leah Kirkpatrick also congratulated the company, saying: “We are incredibly proud to see a business from our borough achieving this level of recognition on the world stage. InspecVision’s success is a true reflection of Northern Ireland’s innovation, technical excellence, and entrepreneurial spirit.”

With over two decades of innovation in vision inspection technology, InspecVision has become a trusted name across industries worldwide.

The company’s success is driven by a unique combination of breakthrough products, passionate people, and an unwavering commitment to helping customers achieve more – more accuracy, more efficiency, and more confidence in every inspection.

Founded in 2003 by Dr Jan Antonis, InspecVision designs and manufactures precision 2D and 3D measurement systems for the inspection and reverse engineering of industrial components.

The company’s flagship product, the Planar 2D system, is the world’s fastest 2D measurement system and has set new standards in accuracy and performance.

Based in Mallusk, InspecVision’s team includes highly skilled mechanical, electrical, and software engineers, as well as multilingual staff providing technical support and customer service in multiple languages. This diversity of talent enhances innovation, problem-solving and communication with a global customer base.

Family-owned for more than 20 years, the company entered a new chapter in October 2024 when it became part of SDI Group plc, with the original management team continuing to lead the business forward.

Today, InspecVision’s machines are used by organisations both large and small across a wide range of industries – from automotive and aerospace to metal fabrication and engineering. Their systems help ensure components are manufactured to the highest standards, improving efficiency and reducing waste.

InspecVision exports over 90% of its products outside the UK to more than 40 countries, with major markets in the United States, China, and Europe. Over the past three years, the company has achieved a remarkable 126% growth in overseas sales, reflecting its continued focus on quality, innovation, and global partnerships.

This award marks InspecVision’s second Royal accolade, following the Queen’s Award for Enterprise received in 2021. The King’s Award for Enterprise remains the UK’s most prestigious business honour, recognising companies that demonstrate outstanding success in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, or promoting opportunity.

For more details on this company visit www.inspecvision.com