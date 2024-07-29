Clinkstone and Stodfold Farms – formerly two adjacent farms – are being sold as a whole.

The property extends to 682.12 acres in all, with a six-bedroom farmhouse, a three-bedroom bungalow, two ranges of high quality farm buildings and recently constructed pig rearing and finishing accommodation.

Tom Stewart of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, commented: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire an integrated arable and livestock farm with excellent commercial farm buildings.

“The farm offers ample opportunity to continue the livestock and arable businesses, and the land is in good heart. In addition, the flexibility of the two residential properties offers a range of options for the purchaser,” Tom added.

Clinkstone Farmhouse is a two-storey farmhouse with accommodation including dining kitchen, utility, WC, office, sitting room, dining room and drawing room on the ground floor, while on the first floor is the master bedroom, five double bedrooms and bathroom.

Stodfold Bungalow is currently let on a Short Assured Tenancy. The accommodation includes kitchen/diner, shower room, sitting room, three bedrooms.

The Clinkstone Farm buildings are very extensive, with modern pig accommodation and portal frame structures including a Finrone pig finishing unit, (built in 2022) comprising three compartmented rooms, with a total capacity of 660 finishing pigs; plus a Finrone weaner/grower unit, (built in 2021), comprising three compartmented rooms, with a capacity of 600 growing pigs.

Both pig buildings are QMS/NVZ compliant for current housing standards and provide ample manure storage capacity. All rooms have dual automated feed lines, climate control and are fitted with built-in medicated water lines, sprinklers and wet/dry crystal spring stainless steel feeders.

There are also various cattle courts, stores, sheds, and a Boythorpe moist grain silo.

The Stodfold Farm buildings have ample storage for the grain grown on the farm and extend to a range of modern portal frame structures including three steel portal grain sheds and a concrete framed/steel portal grain store and drier shed (32m x 16m), with a 30-ton grain intake pit and separate covered bay accommodating a mobile grain drier/handling system.

Both sets of farm buildings have an adjacent hardcore base yard, suitable for the storage of machinery and bales.

The land extends to 658.69 acres and comprises 39 enclosures.

The land is in good heart having been farmed in an arable rotation by minimum tillage in recent years and having received regular applications of dung and slurry with the majority of the straw being chopped and incorporated to enhance organic matter levels.

Due to the farming practices adopted, minimal lime applications are now required.

A wind turbine was erected in 2012 with net income in recent years being £16,500 per annum.

The farm has a rolling 10-year contract for carbon capture with annual payments being received for net improvement to soil fertility and crop establishment and management methods. This scheme can be exited at any time.

Clinkstone and Stodfold Farms are situated in a well-known farming area, with good local resources including grain merchants and livestock auction marts.

Huntly is five miles away and has a wide range of shops and services, as well as primary and secondary schooling, and train station.

Aberdeen is located 33 miles away and has an excellent range of shopping, entertainment and cultural attractions, as well as its airport and train station.

Clinkstone and Stodfold Farms are for sale as a whole for offers over £3,700,000.

1 . Clinkstone & Stodfold Farms Clinkstone and Stodfold Farms, formerly two adjacent farms, are being sold as a whole. (Pic: Galbraith)Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

2 . Clinkstone & Stodfold Farms Both sets of farm buildings have an adjacent hardcore base yard, suitable for the storage of machinery and bales. (Pic: Galbraith)Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales