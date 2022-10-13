News you can trust since 1963
Interschools competition at Meadows EC

Pictures from the recent Interschools competition which was held at the Meadows Equestrian Centre, Lurgan.

By The Newsroom
See who you can spot in our photographs.

Primary 70cm Team winners The Only Neigh Is Up (Harry Hannaway, Megan Hannaway, Ella-Rose Sands, Taylor-Lee Doyle)

1. Primary 70cm Team winners The Only Neigh Is Up (Harry Hannaway, Megan Hannaway, Ella-Rose Sands, Taylor-Lee Doyle)

2. Dillon Holmes Bates riding Dapples, winners of the Primary 50cm Individual

3. Secondary 75cm Team Winners from Victoria College Belfast (Amelia Irwin, Susannah Tate, Martha McMurray)

4. Primary 50cm Team Winners the Tullylagan Mix Ups (Thomas Abernethy, Erin Bates, Sophia Newell, Dara Currie)

