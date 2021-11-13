Introducing the new rural chaplain

Who am I?

My name is Kenny Hanna and I have just been appointed as the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s first rural chaplain. Having grown up on a farm in the Mournes, and continuing to farm part-time, farming is in my blood.

What am I here to do?

I am a trained pastor, with 20 years experience serving Jesus in rural communities. As a farmer myself, I am here to listen to and support farmers and their families in the ups and downs of rural life.

Who am I here for?

Absolutely everyone, from any background.

Where will you find me?

I am covering all of County Armagh and most of County Down. You will find me at the livestock markets in these areas, especially Downpatrick, Rathfriland, Hilltown and Markethill. If you so wish, I am also happy to visit you in your own home, or meet you wherever you feel comfortable.

Where can I find out some more about your work?

Find me on Facebook or Instagram. Search for Rural Chaplain Kenny Hanna.

Rural Chaplain Diary

I am available to help our rural community. You can meet me at the following livestock markets.

This week, God willing, I will be attending:

- Monday 15th November (evening sale) - Rathfriland Farmers Co-op. Christmas Show and Sale. All money raised going to NI Cancer Fund for Children and Rural Support.

- Thursday 18th November (evening sale) - Markethill Livestock Sales. Christmas Show and Sale. All money raised going to NI Cancer Fund for Children.

- Saturday 20th November (daytime sale) - Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales Ltd. All money raised going to Southern Area Hospice (Newry Hospice).

These are great causes and deserve our generous support.

You can also reach me on:

07938488372