Investigation underway following a significant fire in a Special Area of Conservation in Co Cork

The Irish National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has confirmed it is investigating a significant fire incident at Barley Cove, on the Mizen Head Peninsula, Co Cork on Sunday evening affecting a Special Area of Conservation.

NPWS responded quickly following reports to assess the damage and initial estimates suggest that approximately 150 hectares (I.5 sq KM) of land within the SAC were affected.

Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) are prime conservation areas for nature and wildlife conservation in Ireland, selected and designated under the EU Habitats Directive.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan said: “Illegal and uncontrolled fires cause irreparable damage to wildlife, habitats and the environment, puts our communities at risk and also causes unnecessary pressure on our emergency services.

“Our Special Areas of Conservation protect nature and wildlife in those places where our most treasured and vulnerable species live and make their homes.

“Aerial surveillance carried out by the NPWS at the scene indicates extensive damage within the SAC to the upland and heathland habitats, and to areas that support the rare Marsh Fritillary Butterfly.

“An investigation is now underway and I’m appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may be of assistance.”

NPWS is conducting extensive surveying and mapping of damage to the area using aerial and ground surveillance. NPWS is also gathering evidence from the damage and conducting door to door enquiries as part of an investigation for a possible prosecution.

As with any such investigation, NPWS will cross-report any identified breach of the law to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and a sanction may be applied under Conditionality to affected Farmer(s) area based payments.

Niall Ó Donnchú, Director General of NPWS said: “These incidents pose a serious threat to our biodiversity and we have invested in our capacity to respond quickly when they occur.

“We are working closely with the Gardaí on this investigation and are collaborating with them to tackle wildlife crime throughout the country.

“We appeal to landowners to be aware of their responsibilities in relation to Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas where consent to undertake burning at any time is often a requirement, and to their obligations under Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts and burning generally – which is prohibited from 1st March to 31st August.”

Members of the public can contact NPWS in confidence at [email protected]