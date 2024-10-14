Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in Donaghadee.

Police received a report just after 7am this morning (Monday 14 October) that a woman, aged in her 50s, had been found dead in a house in the Rosepark area of the town.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness commented: “While our enquiries are at an early stage, I can confirm that a man, also aged in his 50s, has been arrested as part of our investigation and remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness is appealing to anyone who was in the Rosepark area between the night of Sunday 13 October and the morning of Monday 14 October, and who may have information that could assist the investigation, to contact officers on 101.

Please quote reference 214 of 14/10/24.