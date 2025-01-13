Investment by Henderson Print will enhance commercial print capabilities for Northern Ireland

Stephen Best, General Manager at Henderson Print, with the new Platinum Q3XL printer, which the company has invested over £200,000 in to enhance printing capabilities for the sector in Northern Ireland.

HENDERSON Print has brought a cutting-edge printing s ystem to Northern Ireland for the first time, investing over £200,000 in the equipment that will enhance printing capabilities for the sector here.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Platinum Q3XL printer, acquired from Liyu International and never before available in Northern Ireland, is renowned for its advanced technology and superior performance, and will allow Henderson Print to significantly increase its capacity to take on new business.

With faster turnaround times, more vibrant print colours and the capacity to create larger scale prints, the printer will allow the company to produce a new level of print jobs, meeting the growing demands of both existing and future clients, particularly as businesses seek reliable print partners in a market that has been experiencing challenges in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Best, General Manager of Henderson Print, says: “This investment not only boosts our production capabilities but also demonstrates our commitment to growth and excellence in an industry that is facing significant challenges.

“This new investment represents our belief that print isn't just surviving – it’s evolving in new and innovative forms. The technologies driving modern print are evolving rapidly, enabling us to offer more precise, sustainable, and customisable solutions than ever before.

“We believe that by embracing new technologies, we can meet the evolving needs of our clients and continue to thrive.”

In addition to its enhanced performance, the new printer supports Henderson Print’s sustainability goals. The Platinum Q3XL is eco-friendly using more eco-conscious materials and reducing waste in the production process, helping the company to continue to prioritise environmentally responsible practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson Print has been part of the Henderson Group for almost 60 years and is at the forefront of Northern Ireland’s printing industry. Not only does the company supply to over 500 SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO branded stores in Northern Ireland, but also to approximately 150 external clients and organisations.

Graeme Wallace from Tobermore, a customer of Henderson Print for over five years, added: “Henderson Print is a committed and evolving supplier of our business, which has also grown and developed over the years.

“As our needs change and our ESG ambitions and targets grow and tighten, we are pleased that our long-term suppliers are as committed to their sustainability goals as we are.

“The investment in the Platinum Q3 printer also means Henderson Print enables us to meet deadlines quicker while accommodating larger sized media, which provides an invaluable service for us as a customer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Platinum Q3 printer is highly versatile for printing needs, capable of printing on a wide variety of materials, including acrylic, PVC, glass and metal, as well as flexible media including vinyl and paper.

Stephen Best finished: “As Henderson Print looks to the future, this investment is a key step in driving growth and innovation, ensuring that we remain a trusted partner for clients in need of premium printing solutions.

“The next generation of print requires new technologies, new processes, and a fresh approach to sustainability. Our investment ensures we are not only a part of that future but leading it.”