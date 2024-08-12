Marty Coyle, North West Folk Collective, with Saman and Hussein, Mshakht Collective.

BRITISH Council Northern Ireland has welcomed the Mshakt Collective from Iraq, who have begun a music residency in Londonderry, collaborating with local artists Marty Coyle and Lucia McGinnis.

Building on a partnership that began last September when the musicians from Northern Ireland visited Iraq, the musicians are coming together in a new ensemble with the North-West Folk Collective to create contemporary sounds and compositions inspired by the traditional music and rhythms of both countries and cultures.

Music has a unique power to build bridges between cultures and forge meaningful connections across borders. By bringing together musicians from Iraq and Northern Ireland, this collaborative residency exemplifies how the arts can transcend differences and promote mutual understanding.

Musician Marty Coyle helped develop the musical exchange this week and speaks about the new sounds being developed.“We are bringing these shared sounds to new audiences, presenting the combo of traditional Irish and Iraqi forms in a new dialogue between the different instruments. We’re really wanting to extend the community spirit that we found in Iraq and bring it back to Northern Ireland.”

He added: “We are at the early stages of sharing music, and this is just the beginning of a year-long collaboration.”

Saman, of the Mshakt Collective, said: “It is very powerful, anytime we introduce our music to a new culture it is something like magic, the process is very beautiful. Regardless of the distances between communities, art and music can build bridges.”

He said the collective in Iraq was helping build connections across communities.“There is division, but if you look deeper, you can always find something that connects people. Art and music can be the answers to overcome conflict and misunderstanding. We are helping to break down stereotypes and build friendships through our practice – there is always hope.”

The residency and exchange are supported by the British Council and Earagail Arts Festival and marks the start of a year-long creative connection between the two musical ensembles.

"Residencies are an important part of our arts work at the British Council, allowing artists important time and space to develop new ideas, to support artists' livelihoods and be inspired by experiences and creativity from other countries and cultures that further influences their own creative careers," said Jonathan Stewart, Director of British Council Northern Ireland.

"We are delighted the Mshakht Collective has received such a warm welcome in the city this week and look forward to the next chapter of this exciting creative connection further growing in the year to come."

It is hoped that the residency in Londonderry will be followed by a return visit by the musicians from Northern Ireland to Iraq in autumn 2024. The collaboration will culminate in concerts in Iraq, Northern Ireland and the Republic, including a performance at the Earagail Arts Festival in Donegal in July 2025.