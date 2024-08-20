The USA team hold aloft the Aga Khan trophy after beating Ireland by just four faults in The Underwriting Exchange 250,000 euro eight team event. Pic: www.sportfot.com

Ireland and the USA locked horns in a three hour extravaganza of showjumping for the 250,000 Aga Khan Nations' Cup classic riders Cian O'Connor and McLain Ward rode the deciding rounds of their lives which saw USA eventually hoist aloft the highly coveted gold Aga Khan Trophy.

Packed grandstands and a whirling breeze set the stage for The Underwriting Exchange Nations' Cup of Ireland with eight countries battling it out over a substantial track built by Alan Wade.

The pounding hooves of five star horses, kept the spectators at the edge of their seats, as the thrills and spills over the 1.60m track saw accurate riders and horses with amazing talents at surging over huge tracks keep the audience spellbound.

In an eventual clash of the titans, USA and Ireland played a cat and mouse game taking it to the wire in the final throes of the class, as Cian O'Connor on Fancy de Kergane, a bay French bred stallion owned by Susan Magnier of Coolmore produced a stunning clear round. The USA had been in the lead with four faults but O'Connor left them under pressure to deliver a zero round as their fourth man McLain Ward took on the challenge.

The Anglesea Stand, on her last farewell before she is demolished, had hundreds of spectators gripping their seats as double team Olympic silver medallist, McLain Ward set off on a round which left no room for error. As he galloped through the finish line, Ward was elated as he and colleague Spencer Smith never touched a fence over two rounds. As the USA collected a cheque for 64,000 euro and the Aga Khan, chef d'equipe Robert Ridland said: "It was a class with electricity in the air, the Aga Khan is what we live for. We have had a good couple of weeks for sure and to follow up the Olympics with Dublin and the now Aga Khan is something very very special. It was a pretty exciting class, it definitely went down to the end, and to beat the home team we were pretty excited because they had beaten us too many times up until now."

McLain Ward: "I have never been on a winning Aga Khan team, I won the Grand Prix. Dublin was always at the end of major championships at the end of long seasons and this is a very proud moment, I was lucky to be part of a great team."

Show Director Pat Hanley added: "It was a huge crowd, great excitement, in fairness to course builder Alan Wade the tension was there right to the end. I was in the pocket and we didn't know right till then end what the placings would be and that makes for very good sport. There were a lot of big fences in there, both technical and difficult. I just want to congratulate the American team, McLain in particular."

Spencer Smith on his first Aga Khan team thanked McLain Ward for finding him the horse Keeneland which jumped a double clear round. "McLain called me and said, the horse Keeneland is coming to you. He is an unbelievable horse, at the beginning of the year I had a few nice horses but I had nothing so exciting as him, I got him from McLain who organised it and now it has changed the whole trajectory of my career this year. " The horse was organised for Spencer from Irish producer Enda Carroll of Ashford Farms in Belgium.

Lucy Davis took a career break from showjumping having competed in Dublin nine years ago. She explained: "I took a career break and due to covid years then I regrouped my life and decided I missed the sport. I came back and found my horse Ben 431 and thanks to help from Laura Kraut and Nick Skelton I am back."

Spencer, Lucy and Aaron Vale together with McLain Ward opened their account with four clears in the first round.

Ireland, which finished only a fence behind the USA on 8 faults, received 40,000 euro and were delighted with their opening round clears from Darragh Kenny with VDL Cartello, Mark McAuley on GRS Lady Amaro and Denis Lynch with his black stallion Vistogrand.

At the halfway mark Ireland and USA shared the lead, but the second round took it's toll on most of the countries as the fences fell and riders lost concentration from many countries. Alan Wade explained: "It was a nice simple flowing course and any mistakes were punished. The fact the spectators stayed to the very end and it came down to the wire was excellent. Sometimes you have a first round were many riders go clear, then in the second round it gets tougher. Fitness and stamina and the how much blood a horse has is important. This is the most important day in Ireland for showjumping and when you have tension to the very end, then you know that it was a worthwhile job."

The logistics of the track saw fence 12 the Liverpool vertical phone box fence fall six times in round one and five times in round five. The water jump had four horses splash into it for four faults while fence five the gold solid poles upright was knocked down by eight horses overall.

Alan Wade added: "Due to increased wind speed before the Aga Khan class I had to remove planks from fence five and replace with gold poles. We also had to change the wall to a pole fence due to wind attempting to blow it down too."

Great Britain's team, winnners of the Olympic gold medal, didn't manage to catch Ireland and finished in third place on 12 faults ahead of Belgium in fourth and Switzerland in fifth.

World number one rider Henrik Von Eckermann jumped a perfect double clear for Sweden with his stunning mare Iliana, but his team colleagues were not up to speed and they finished overall seventh on 24 faults. France led by team chief Henk Nooren had a day from hell when Dublin 2023 Grand Prix winner Francois Xavier Boudant appeared to have blood on his horse Brazyl du Mezel. Boudant was eliminated before rider number two Nina Mallevaey jumped a clear round as did fourth man Kevin Staut on Visconti du Telman.

There was disaster for France's Julien Gonin and Valou du Lys who were eliminated at the water fence as the horse decided to slip sideways and set Gonin into orbit just feet away from the turquoise lagoon.

Henk Nooren had a face like stone as that was the end of the competition for France, who had been among the favourites and finished out of the prize fund.

Tokyo Olympic champion and Paris team gold member Ben Maher showed his total class for GB as he produced foot perfect zero scores over two rounds. Koen Vereecke the Belgian ace with Kazanova de la Pomme also produced a double clear round as did Martin Fuchs with Conner Jei for Switzerland. Fuchs, who is a master of Rolex Grand Prix events didn't bat an eyelid, despite mediocre performances from his team mates including double Olympic silver medallist Steve Guerdat who had three fences down over two rounds in the Nations's Cup.

Chief Steward of the main arena for 23 years, former international rider Leonard Cave who competed Monsanta, kept a close eye on the Nations's Cup. He said: "This is an iconic day, I have been here for many years and this is the last time we have the Anglesea Stand for the Nations' Cup. The grandstands are full, the top riders in the world are here, the grass arena is perfect and what a great course. Tracks are huge now and of course these horses are bred specifically for their jumping abilities. The RDS always puts on a great show and I am proud to be part of it after all these years."

Suzanne Macken, who spend many years with Eddie Macken as he competed in Dublin with Boomerang was an official judge in the main arena. "I have been here for many years and this is always the best Nations Cup of the year. I am very pleased to judge with foreign guest Rene Billardon from France."

Rene has judged in Dublin many times and is a dab hand at keeping Nations Cup events ticking like clockwork. His eye for detail ensures no stone is left unturned on the score board and time keeping. "Dublin is a beautiful show and I love judging here," he added.

Simon Coveney dropped in to watch the event, and guests came from Rolex and the Underwriting Exchange where they were given detailed course walks from Tom Holden and his team.

Nations Cup of Ireland The Underwriting Exchange for the Aga Khan Trophy

1 USA -four faults (64,000 euro): Spencer Smith, Keeneland; Lucy Davis, Ben 431; Aaron Vale, Carissimo; McLain Ward, Callas

2 Ireland 8 faults (40,000 euro): Darragh Kenny, VDL Cartello

Mark McAuley, GRS Lady Amaro; Denis Lynch, Vistogrand; Cian O'Connor, Fancy de Kergane

3 Great Britain 12 faults (33,000 euro): Ben Maher, Exit Remo; Tim Gredley, Medoc de Toxandria; Jodie Hall McAteer, Hardessa; Matthew Sampson, Daniel​​​​​​​​​​​​​​