Ireland’s top grocer reckons new sourdough stuffings from Castlewellan are Simply Better

Nathan Crozier, Key Account Manager at TS Foods in Castlewellan.

INNOVATIVE sourdough stuffing products from one of Northern Ireland’s leading chilled and frozen food producers, TS Foods, has won business with Dunnes Stores, Ireland’s biggest retail chain.

Renowned for its award-winning stuffing and breadcrumb products, the company’s new sourdough stuffings will feature under the Simply Better brand – a range of premium food and drinks – in 92 Dunnes Stores across the island.

Dunnes is the leading retailer in the Republic of Ireland and a major force, especially in food and drink, across Northern Ireland. The retailer has included a number of local food and drink products within its premium Simply Better range.

The mouth-watering range consists of Buttered Shallot, Wild Garlic and Irish Oat, Whiskey Smoked Bacon, Spring Onion and Cracked Black Pepper and Wild Sage and Sautéed Onion.

Shoppers will also be able to find Rustic Sourdough Breadcrumbs as part of the highly innovative range of foods from the family-owned and managed company.

TS Foods is based in Castlewellan, County Down, and has won UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann Irish National Food Awards for its original products.

Speaking about the important listing, TS Foods Key Account Manager Nathan Crozier says: “This marks the first time we’ve used sourdough in our stuffings, and we were delighted to work with the Dunnes Stores’ Simply Better team to ensure we delivered exactly what they were looking for.

"We also incorporated ingredients from across their Simply Better range to help elevate these stuffings even more with delicious Irish products, including Seville orange marmalade by Wexford Home Preserves in New Ross, cold pressed rapeseed oil from Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil in Limavady, and whiskey smoked bacon from Karro Callan in Cookstown.

"A special thanks to the Simply Better team at Dunnes Stores for continuing to support local food producers; we are very excited to see consumers reactions to this truly delicious and exciting range of stuffings!"

The new products are available from the chilled aisle at 92 Dunnes Stores.