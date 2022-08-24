Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club sale proves to be a real Diamond

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ram lamb, from Michael and Kile Diamond, secured both the top prize and price at the show and sale held at Beattie Livestock Sales on Saturday 20 August.

Pointhouse Hazard ET, which was tapped out as Male Champion and Supreme Champion by Ross Campbell, of the Cree Flock near Newton Stewart, sold for the top price when knocked down in a two-way split to Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Bodoney Road, Trillick, and Matthew Burleigh, Matt’s Flock, Kinawley Road, Enniskillen.

Its pedigree features Murrays Expert on to the Belvoir View Cadillac Jack-sired Artnagullion Enghantress.

Overall champion and top priced animal of 2,000gns was awarded to Kile Diamond who is pictured with judge Ross Campbell

Later, Pointhouse Hugo Duncan ET, a full brother from the Carhill Road, Garvagh-based flock, sold to Derek McCrea, Tamnabrady Road, Bready, for 700gns.

Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock, from Parkgate Road, Kells, achieved the next best price when her Artnagullion Gillette ET sold to Samuel Miller, Cregg Road, Claudy, for 980gns.

Sired by Artnagullion Eejit, his dam is the Shogun daughter, Artnagullion Water Lily.

The same buyer paid 700gns for Artnagullion George ET, which is by Rathbone Tony and out of Artnagullion Daisyduke, an Ardstewart Armani daughter.

Reserve overall champion and top priced female of 1,900gns was awarded to Gary Beacom who is pictured with judge Ross Campbell

Aged rams peaked at 600gns when Kevin McCarthy purchased Kenny Preston’s Clary Finance ET for his Ballycreelly Flock near Comber.

This Hackney Braveheart son, originally bred by Jock McMillan, is out of the Clary Archie-sired Clary Beautiful and worked in Kenny’s Glenpark Flock on Tircur Road, Dunbreen, prior to sale.

Hugh and Eddie O’Neill saw their Lagyveagh Greengrass sell to 600gns, and Lagyveagh Giles make 500gns.

First to sell, Greengrass, is by Glenkeen Fire Cracker while his dam is the Munreary Concord-sired Lagyveagh Evelyn.

He sold to Keith Young, Garvetagh Road, Castlederg.

At 500gns for the flock from Dickeystown Road, Glenarm, was Giles, which sold to Jonathan Graham, Rathneeney, Laghey.

He offers different breeding - by Lagyveagh Everest and out of Lagyveagh Blackcurrant, a Fort View Showman daughter.

A further two shearling rams realised 500gns, with the first of these being Matt’s Grand Master ET, a Murrays Expert son from Matthew Burleigh.

Bred from the Hackney Corker daughter, Matt’s Double Take, Grand Master sold to Richard Hughes, Cashel, Rosnowlagh.

Matching that 500gns when sold to Marcus White, Listullyard Road, Banbridge, was Kevin McCarthy’s Ballycreelly Gerrard, a Ryder Ecstatic son bred from Ballycreelly Chantal, herself by a V/H Groentenhof ram.

Females peaked at 1,900gns for the Female Champion and Reserve Supreme, Lakeview Glitter ET, from Gary Beacom, Ballagh Road, Fivemiletown.

Selling to John Harbinson for his Glenkeen Flock on Ringsend Road, Limavady, this Ainstable Factotum-sired shearling ewe is out of Lakeview Dusty Treasure, a Hackney Corker daughter.

Two lots later, Patrick Brolly paid 420gns to take Glitter’s full sister, Lakeview Ghost Rider ET, home to his Munreary Flock, Foreglen Road, Claudy.

Tony Morning, Drumoghill, Manor, paid 480gns and 420gns for two Airyolland Eejit daughters from Elizabeth McAllister.

Artnagullion Good Golly ET is another out of Artnagullion Water Lily, while Artnagullion Gloria is out of Ravara Exit Wounds, by a V/H Groentenhof ram.

The Diamond duo sold the top ewe lamb – a full sister to the Champion – at 400gns to Darren Gallagher for the Richmond Beauties Flock, Richmond Lane, Ballygawley.