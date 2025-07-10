Irish Minister launches ‘Take Care’ leaflet to support farmers in managing arthritis

Irish Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Healy-Rae TD has launched the joint Arthritis Ireland/Teagasc publication, Take Care – Protect your joints, protect your farm life.

This valuable new resource offers guidance to farmers on recognising, preventing, and managing arthritis which is a condition that affects one-in-five people in Ireland and is the leading cause of disability nationwide.

The publication was developed by Maebh Coyle, health information officer at Arthritis Ireland, alongside Dr John McNamara and Francis Bligh, health and safety specialists at Teagasc.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Healy-Rae emphasised the importance of supporting farmers in maintaining their health and well-being.

Tim O’Sullivan, chair of Arthritis Ireland, Dr Stan Lalor, Teagasc director of knowledge transfer, Minister of State, Michael Healy-Rae, TD, Gráinne O’Leary, chief executive, Arthritis Ireland, and Dr John McNamara, Teagasc health and safety specialist advisor

He said: “This leaflet provides invaluable advice to the farming community on recognising and managing symptoms of arthritis. The content in the leaflet is based on the latest research findings and sets out useful strategies and pointers on how to minimise the likelihood of developing arthritis and reducing the impact of the disease.”

Data from the Teagasc National Farm Survey highlight musculoskeletal diseases (MSDs) as a major cause of disability among farmers, leading to reduced income and employment. Alarmingly, 57% of farmers reported losing workdays due to MSDs, with over 22% losing 15 or more days due to ailments affecting the back, spine, neck, shoulders, hips, and hands.

Gráinne O’Leary, chief executive at Arthritis Ireland, welcomed the publication of the leaflet.

She said: “This leaflet aims to raise awareness of arthritis, helping farmers and their families to take proactive steps in managing symptoms and reducing the risk of further deterioration to joints while continuing to work. Prioritising your own health will positively impact your working life on the farm, your relationships with others, and your overall sense of well-being.”

Highlighting its practical use, Dr McNamara pointed out that farmers can apply the Take Care framework as a simple yet effective reminder of the essential steps to protect their joints:

T: Think about the way you do things on the farm.

A: Aim to build in more structured activity into your routine.

K: Keep communication as open and honest as possible.

E: Engage with Arthritis Ireland for vital services and support.

C: Care for yourself as well as you care for your farm (and others).

A: Always remember that small changes can make a big difference.

R: Recognise the symptoms.

E: Educate yourself about arthritis and lifestyle advice.

Francis Bligh from Teagasc reiterated the importance of integrating health awareness into farm life and noted additional support including the wide range of resources available on the Arthritis Ireland website including the organisation’s free confidential national helpline (0818 252 846).

The Take Care leaflet is now available through Arthritis Ireland and Teagasc. For further information, visit Arthritis Ireland or Teagasc.