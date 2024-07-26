Irish Minister Noonan increases maximum funding and timelines for Built Heritage grants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Irish Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, has announced important changes to the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) to allow for additional time to complete works and higher maximum grants.

The BHIS, which supports the owners of historic properties, has awarded €12m in funding to over 1,600 projects nationwide over the past three years.

Grants of up to €50,000 are now available to cover the cost of maintaining and conserving Ireland’s architectural heritage. A significant increase on the previous maximum award of €15,000, the grants will provide a boost for owners seeking help to protect their building’s historic character.

In addition, the timeframe of the scheme is changing with applications open from now until Friday 27 September.

Successful projects will be announced in early January, giving owners and craftspeople additional time to schedule and complete their projects during 2025. Previously, application opened in November with awards announced in March of the following year.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, said: “These changes will make it easier for owners and custodians of historic buildings to access higher levels of support and get the work done within the required timeframe.

“It’s vital that we ensure our grant schemes are working for people, so that they in turn can ensure that the architectural heritage of these special buildings is protected into the future.

“Not only are they a record of our shared past, they are a much loved and irreplaceable feature of our built environment today, contributing hugely to the character of our streets and our sense of place.

“I strongly encourage anyone interested in availing of the grants to contact the Architectural Conservation Officer or Heritage Officer in their local authority as soon as possible.”

The BHIS is operated by local authorities with funding from the National Built Heritage Service (NBHS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The revised BHIS now includes elements of the Historic Structures Fund (HSF), a separate scheme focusing on grants of between €50,000 and €200,000 to assist larger-scale projects. Applications for the HSF will open towards the end of 2024.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, said: “I am delighted with the enhancements to this year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme. Well-judged re-use of our traditional building stock can help us meet housing needs, revitalise communities, and keep properties from falling into dereliction.

“I very much look forward to seeing the real impact this scheme will have in our cities, towns, villages, and countryside.”

Alan Dillon TD, Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, said: “The Built Heritage Investment Scheme is a great example of successful collaboration between central and local government.

“I would like to particularly commend the architectural conservation officers, heritage officers, and other local authority staff whose hard work and expertise make this excellent scheme possible.”

Successful projects will be announced in January 2025, with a full list to be published on gov.ie.