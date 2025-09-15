Irish Minister praises landowners with 20% increase in Corncrake territories recorded

Irish Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O'Sullivan TD, has welcomed new data showing that efforts to increase corncrake populations in the west and north of Ireland are having a significant impact.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 2025 survey from the National Parks and Wildlife Service shows an increase in the national corncrake population by 48 birds, a 20% increase on 2024 figures. Furthermore, the numbers of corncrake territories recorded in the core breeding areas of Donegal, Mayo and Galway have increased by 70% on 2018 baseline figures. Almost 1,500 hectares of land is now being managed by 250 farmers and landowners to conserve the corncrake.

Responding to the survey findings, Minister O’Sullivan said: “The Corncrake or An Traonach as Gaeilge, is an iconic bird species with deep-rooted links to our rural areas and farming communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s wonderful to see these impressive results which are the direct result of positive collaboration between farmers, landowners and the NPWS-led corncrake conservation projects.

Irish Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O'Sullivan TD, has welcomed new data showing that efforts to increase corncrake populations in the west and north of Ireland are having a significant impact

“The Corncrake LIFE project is an incredible success story and an example of what can be achieved in the space of farmland nature conservation. The NPWS is committed to ensuring this work continues as it has become a model for community-focused nature conservation.

“As this project has shown, the NPWS is committed to working in partnership with landowners across our protected area network to deliver for both people and nature.”

Corncrakes are shy and secretive farmland birds. Their distinctive call is a feature in some parts of the north and west coasts of Ireland, but was once widespread across the countryside. The corncrake is red- listed as a species of Conservation Concern in Ireland having significantly decreased in both numbers and range in Ireland and other European countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2021, the Corncrake/Traonach LIFE Project, funded through the EU and led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is working on a number of measures to prevent the decline of the corncrake.

Data about the corncrake population is gathered on an annual basis by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Corncrake conservation measures involve proactive planning with farmers in the breeding areas primarily on the north and west coast, as well as reactive measures where birds establish in new locations.

Data from the project shows a number of measures which are effective in improving the bird’s habitat. For example, the creation of large patches of nettles or crops for them to hide in and delaying grass mowing into mid-August enable them to raise broods of chicks in safety. Studies show that mowing fields from the “centre–out” rather than from the “outside-in” can reduce chick mortality by up to 60%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agricultural contractors are key as they have the skills and knowledge to ensure that the birds are not harmed during harvesting time and the development of ‘flushing bars’ attached to mowers to scare birds out of the way is seen as an innovative development.

Targeted grants and schemes can act as incentives for the farming community to protect the birds and give them a chance to raise their young.

As the birds spread their wings into new areas around Ireland, the NPWS and the LIFE project are working together to ensure that supports are widely available to the farming community. New developments include a “corncrake habitat scorecard” and landscape actions to inform the ACRES Cooperation project: a results based scheme for farmers operated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Ciaran Reaney who co-ordinates the NPWS Corncrake survey, said: “The impressive increase of bird number this year has been mirrored across much of Europe but the 20% increase in Ireland is still very remarkable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The birds obviously have had excellent successive breeding seasons owing to the huge effort to improve habitat for them and the good conditions for migration this spring was no doubt helpful too.

“Outside of their core area of Donegal, Mayo and Galway we also had confirmed birds in Co Kerry, Co Cork and Co Waterford.

“So many people were excited to hear birds where they had not been heard in decades. Farmers and local landowners were really keen to work with us to give the birds a chance to breed which always indicates how much people will work to help nature when given some support and guidance. We had chicks that hatched as late as early August which shows how crucial the delayed mowing is for saving the species’.

Dr John Carey who manages the Corncrake LIFE project said: “Witnessing a 50% increase in the population of a species over a five-year period is simply astounding. We have to remember that these birds were on the fast track to local extinction in Ireland and are still absent from around 90% of their former range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really is a testament to the level of work that has gone in and the genuine passion of every person involved – be they the conservation and survey teams, farmers, landowners and agri-contractors, nest protection officers and the general public who give us all so much support. This success is a product of everyone’s effort.

“Corncrakes are still very vulnerable, and will need specialist support here in Ireland for some time to come but they are really moving in the right direction now- unlike their populations in many other western European countries. Ireland is now at the vanguard of corncrake conservation in Europe and is hitting the mark on every aspect of it from habitat management through to research.”

Niall O'Donnchu, director general, National Parks and Wildlife Service, said: “The Corncrake LIFE project is an inspiring and successful model for the delivery of conservation measures and community engagement with farmers and landowners. It demonstrates an excellent example of a systemic and integrated approach to conservation measures as part of the Ireland’s delivery of its obligations under the EU Nature Directives.”