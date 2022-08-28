Irish Moiled breeders day at Killua Castle

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former home of Lawrence of Arabia lay in ruins for over 60 years before being restored and brought back to life.

The castle is surrounded by beautiful green landscape and is now home to rare breeds such as the Irish Moileds, Jacob sheep, old Irish Goats and parkland deer as well as chickens all reared in a nature inclusive manner. Killua Castle is currently owned by Sangines-Krause family who have gone to great lengths to restore the castle to its former glory by piecing together its history.

Having purchased several females in the online Magnificent Moilie Sale through auctioneers Harrison & Hetherington, Anthony Gilsenan farm manager at Killua Castle also purchased one the best stock bulls he could buy (Ravelglen Rocky privately from Brian O’Kane) - this was the start of the Killua herd of Irish Moileds.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In September Killua Castle will be opening the Twelve Points restaurant named after their signature stag with dishes featuring their own rare and native breeds such as Irish Moiled beef, lamb, venison, free range chickens and eggs. Their animals are sustainably raised on grass pastures. They also will be using local fresh produce in their restaurant.

Killua Castle has already opened its doors to visitors for guided tours of the Castle and on Saturday, September 3 they have very kindly opened their doors to welcome Irish Moiled breeders particularly those interested who are presently setting the trend of selling meat boxes. There will be a tour of their state-of-the-art processing plant at 11am in which you will be guided through the whole process including dry aging, from 1pm onwards the beautiful herd of Irish Moileds at Killua Castle will be on view in the surrounding castle grounds. There will be an artisan street food van selling Irish Moiled burgers and refreshments.

If you would like to be part of the Irish Moiled breeders’ day, numbers are required as it is a first come first served basis. Please contact Gillian if you require names of local accommodation or to book your place.

In the ROI the Department of Agriculture announced a new agri-environment scheme in the next CAP which will be called the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), the successor to GLAS, “in brief” the objectives are to conserve the genetic diversity of native breeds that are at risk of extinction. Irish Moileds are one of nine eligible livestock species to qualify for payment. Requirements to be eligible for payment, participants must already be a member or become a member of the Irish Moiled Cattle Society and remain for the duration of the contract of three years, produce at least one offspring from a purebred mating to be registered with the Irish Moiled cattle society before the end of the three years of the contract.

All progeny from a pure bred Irish Moiled must be registered with the Irish Moiled Cattle Society, full details, requirements and what documents are required to be eligible can be found on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine website (ROI) The bottom line is, anyone thinking of going into this scheme and thinking of purchasing an Irish Moiled to be eligible for payment, make sure your Irish Moiled is registered with the Irish Moiled Cattle Society or it will not qualify. If there is no pedigree certificate available from the seller, before any money parts, take the ear tag number and contact the Irish Moiled breed secretary who will do a search to see if this animal is registered with the Society. The scheme requires identification documents and pedigree certificates issued by the Society for each individual registered animal.