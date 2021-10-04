Irish Moileds are back in action at Balmoral

Overall reserve breed Irish Moiled champion and winner of the cow class - Ballyvesey Palm with her bull calf Ballyvesey Pfizer owned by Robert and Linda Davis

This year rather than the traditional date in May, Balmoral show was postponed to September 2021. This delay was again due to the Covid-19 pandemic which had saw the previous year’s 2020 Balmoral Show cancelled.

Woodbine Casper, a senior stock bull of the Ravelglen Irish Moiled herd owned by Brian O’Kane and family was crowned the overall Irish Moiled breed champion, the family taking home the prestigious accolade and the Pennielea Trophy for their first time. This four-year-old powerful Woodbine Casper bull is no stranger to the showring having won numerous red rosettes most notably at Tullamore show in 2019 and in August 2021 he won the overall champion in the haltered section of the virtual Irish Moiled Cattle Society online show. Casper was bred by James and Ciara White from Co. Wexford out of Glassdrummond Lily 18 VG88 and by the Woodbine herd’s long standing stock bull, Tully Jack EX92. Woodbine Casper EX95 is the main stock bull of the Ravelglen herd, at Martinstown, Ballymena, Co. Antrim running with their 40-pedigree herd of Irish Moileds.

Overall reserve Irish Moiled breed champion went to Robert Davis and family from Doagh, Ballyclare, Co Antrim with an 11-year-old cow, Ballyvesey Palm EX90 out of Ballyvesey Snowdrop and sired by Ballyvesey Ben - a tremendous hardworking homebred cow who is certainly earning her keep, rearing her tenth calf, a wonderful example of the breed.

Junior champion and first placed Junior heifer class - Curraghnakeely Penny Lee 0557 N and M Irish Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley)

Junior breed champion and the Massey’s Butchers Cup was won by N and M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley) from Dungannon, Co Tyrone with Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee 0557 a solid 18-month-old junior heifer, bred in the Curraghnakeely herd of Nigel Edwards at Tempo, Co Fermanagh, out of Curraghnakeely Penny Lee 0454 EX92 and sired by Castledale Maurice EX94. N and M Moilies also received first prize with Burren Princess Pandora, a powerful senior in-calf heifer, bred in the Burren herd of Michelle McCauley at Ballynahinch, Co Down and is out of Curraghnakeely Pandora 7th EX94 and sired by Castledale Maurice 2 EX94. N and M Moilies winning streak continued when they combined the first prize senior heifer, Princess Pandora and the first prize junior heifer, Penny-Lee 0557 to win the Tully Farm Cup and the accolade of champion pair of Irish Moiled animals, both these heifers having the same sire, Castledale Maurice 2 EX94.

Reserve champion pair of Irish Moiled animals went to Ryan and Caroline Maxwell of Keady, Co Armagh with the young cow, Beechmount Daisy 6th sired by Tyrone Firecracker EX96 and their young stock bull Ravelglen Rodan sired by Curraghnakeely Pokemon both these animals had been placed second in their respective classes earlier in the day.

Reserve junior champion went to Robert Boyle of Millisle, Co Down with his very stylish junior homebred heifer Beechmount Lizzie 2 out of Knowehead Liz VG87 and sired by Curraghnakeely Masterpiece EX90.

The Junior bull class was won by Violet McKeown of Kircubben, Newtownards, Co Down with her promising young bull Ardcroagh Jamesie out of Ardcroagh Viola and sired by Ardcroagh John.

Overall supreme breed Irish Moiled champion and winner of the senior bull class - Woodbine Casper owned by Brian O'Kane and Family

Paul Boal said: “It was a great pleasure, honour and privilege to be asked to judge the Irish Moileds at Balmoral, the breed that I consider as my adoptive breed. It is just fabulous to be standing here today doing this job.

“The standard of cattle, together with their turnout and presentation is a credit to everyone involved. Thank you to RUAS for inviting me to judge.

“Cow class, the winner Ballyvesey Palm is a magnificent 11-year-old cow that has reared 10 calves, a great example of the breed, a cow full of breed character and is looking good and which went on to be my eventual reserve overall champion. The cow in second place, Beechmount Daisy a young cow with also lots of breed character with a fabulous udder.

“The senior heifer class was won by a hair breath over the heifer in second place. Two beautiful heifers with the heifer in first place, Burren Princess Pandora having slightly better locomotion of the hind legs over the heifer in second place, Cultra Pammy.

Junior bull winner - Ardcroagh Jamesie owned by Violet McKeown

“The junior heifer class, the top two heifers were of impeccable standard, in first place was Curraghnakeely Penny-Lee displaying great strength, again with much breed character, gave way to the heifer in second place, a much younger heifer, Beechmount Lizzie 2, displaying a lot of style and strength. Two fabulous young heifers, tremendous examples of the breed and it was these two heifers that I tapped out as my junior and reserve junior champions.

“The junior bull class was won by Ardcroagh Jamesie, a young bull with strength through his front.

“The senior bull class was won by Woodbine Casper, an outstanding example of the breed, a bull with tremendous strength and power with tremendous locomotion.

“A working bull in fit not fat condition which is difficult to keep as a bull gets older but that cannot be said of this bull today, he is in superb condition and that is why I have no hesitation to put this bull as my overall supreme champion of the Irish Moiled breed today.”

Reserve champion pair and second place winners in the cow class and bull class Beechmount Daisy and Ravelglen Rodan owned by Ryan and Caroline Maxwell

The IMCS would like to express their gratitude to Judge Paul Boal, stewards Alan Armstrong, Linda Davidson and Marjory Blackburn on the day, Raymond Brady for his commentary, RUAS staff and cattle committee for all their hard work in putting together a fantastic show, Agri Images for taking photos and of course the Irish Moiled breeders who had put so much time, effort, and work into turning their cattle out to such a high standard.

A few of the prizewinning animals will be coming up for auction alongside several other elite pedigree cattle in the online virtual Magnificent Moilie Autumn Sale taking place from Thursday 14th October to Saturday 16th October through auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington, Carlisle.

For further details on cattle entered and how to register to bid please visit either the IMCS website or H and H website.

Breed secretary Gillian Steele can also be contacted on [email protected]

Judge of the Irish Moiled classes at Balmoral Show - Paul Boal

Reserve junior champion and second place winner in the junior heifer class - Beechmount Lizzie 2 owned by Robert Boyle