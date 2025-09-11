Irish organic livestock sector to be boosted by major regional roadshow

Ireland’s organic farming community is set to take centre stage this autumn with the launch of a specialist regional organic roadshow.

The Growing Prospects for Organic Livestock roadshow aims to inform current and potential organic farmers on the market demand for organic beef and lamb, outlets for organic stock, and the positive financial performance of organic livestock farming.

The organic livestock sector in Ireland is the largest and fastest-growing segment of organic farming, with cattle and sheep production being the most common enterprises, accounting for over 80% of new entrants over the last three years to reach around 4,000 farmers.

This growth is supported by government investment and programmes like the Organic Farming Scheme, with a national target to have 10% of land farmed organically by 2030.

Tom Dunne, farmer, John Purcell, Good Herdsmen, Elaine Leavy, organic specialist, Teagasc, Tara Bane, Bord Bia, Paschal Walsh, Irish Country Meats, and Padraig Brennan, chairperson, Organic Strategy Forum

“Organic livestock is not just about farming differently - it’s about farming for the future,” said Padraig Brennan, chairperson of the Organic Strategy Forum.

“We want to show farmers that income from organic systems compares favourably. The market for organic meat continues to grow, with processors currently unable to source sufficient animals to meet demand.

“The series of four regional roadshows will inform and educate interested farmers and help to grow the sector.”

Teagasc reports a substantial shortage of finished organic livestock, reflecting fragmented production and the sale of organic animals into conventional markets.

The Roadshow will bring together farmers and processors to explore how Ireland can expand its organic livestock sector, meet growing consumer demand, and strengthen rural communities.

The events will be taking place across the country as follows:

Wednesday, 24 September – Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, Co Laois

Wednesday, 1 October – Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co Galway

Wednesday, 8 October – Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co Limerick

Wednesday, 15 October – Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, Co Donegal

Driving Growth in Organic Farming

Tara Bane, newly appointed organic sector manager with Bord Bia, said: “Organic beef and lamb present a valuable growth opportunity for Irish farming, meeting growing consumer demand for food produced with a focus on sustainability, high animal welfare, and natural production methods.

“These events will help farmers explore the potential of organic farming and raise awareness of the market opportunities available.”