The Irish seafood industry is making strides towards more sustainable and higher value uses for co-products that have traditionally been undervalued.

At a Seafood Innovation Network event this week (Tuesday 12 November) hosted by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) and Teagasc at the National Food Research Centre in Dublin, more than 70 business owners from industry learned about the potential to repurpose these nutrient-rich co-products for more valuable uses including food for human consumption, ingredients and nutraceuticals.

Currently half of the co-products generated from seafood processing in Ireland are largely used for fishmeal, pet food and commercial bait, typically low-value channels.

However, by tapping into the value of these co-products, not only can industry create higher sources of revenue, but it can also create higher value and skilled jobs, reduce waste and lessen the strain on seafood stocks.

Michael Gallagher, innovation manager, BIM expressed optimism about the potential of repurposing marine animal co-products, said: “Fish is typically filleted in Ireland and up to half of the fish remains as a co-product.

“By focusing on the repurposing of these co-products, the Irish seafood industry is aligning with both health and environmental goals. This innovative approach not only promises economic benefits but also contributes to a more sustainable future for the industry.”

Attendees at the event heard from several speakers including Emmanuel Boucher, production manager, Copalis, a French company leveraging marine resources who emphasised the importance of industry collaboration when exploring co product opportunities.

Another speaker included Greg Devlin, Silver Hill Duck, a company recognised for using the entire product for high value food products and other uses including duck down in bedding materials with markets in over 30 countries globally.

While Santu Vekkeli, Superground, founder of a Finnish company that upcycles side stream materials from food processing introduced an exciting concept enabling the entire use of co-product material from seafood processing, including head, frame and other offcuts. The paste that can be used as an ingredient for products such as fish cakes has been identified as being high in collagen and calcium and a source of micronutrients.

Michael Gallagher added: “BIM is building data around the volume of co-product from mainstream species and estimates that up to half of the remains of processed seafood in Ireland are classified as co-products. By reimagining their potential, the industry can not only create higher value products but also contribute to a more sustainable and eco-conscious use of marine animal food.”

This week’s event marks the second Seafood Innovation Network event held this year in partnership with Teagasc.