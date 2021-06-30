Irwin’s Bakery ‘rolls’ out two new products

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI Local and John Hopkins, Sales Director at Irwin’s Bakery.

The Portadown-based bakery will add two new roll products, Brioche and Sourdough to Asda’s baked goods range.

Established in 1912, Irwin’s is a fourth-generation bakery, and currently employs over 350 people from the local area.

“We’re really pleased to extend our business with Asda,” explained John Hopkins, Sales Director at Irwin’s Bakery.

“As a business we take so much pride in our baking heritage and recipes, but we also recognise that consumers seek variety and new flavours from everyday products such as rolls.

“The popularity of brioche and sourdough have grown in recent years, and with our expertise we knew we could develop a quality product that customers will love – and gives a point of difference when it comes to buying products in the category.”

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI Local, added:“Our relationship with Irwin’s continues to grow, and it’s wonderful to see more of its products on our shelves.

“We are proud to offer our shoppers high-quality, locally produced products and these two new bakery products are exactly that. We hope customers love these twists on classic rolls.”