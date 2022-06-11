Is it time to refresh your pesticides training?

While many people hold a certificate of competence or evidence of other training, it is important to continue to develop your technical knowledge and practical skills when using pesticides, with industry standards recommending that training is refreshed every five years.

The HSE Code of Practise for using Plant Protection Products emphasises the importance of continuing to develop your technical knowledge and practical skills in using pesticides, to ensure you are up to date with the latest information on how to protect human health, wildlife, other plants and creatures you don’t intend to treat, water and the environment.

Lantra offers a range of refresher training courses for the safe use of pesticides, including boom sprayers and hand-held applicators (there is no need to repeat the certificate of competence); these courses have been designed to refresh your awareness of pesticide legislation, key safety issues, and enable you to keep on using the appropriate equipment effectively. Each course is delivered through a combination of classroom-based and practical training.

