Is regenerative agriculture the future direction of travel for the arable sector?

​A recent report, produced by the cross party think-tank, Demos, has profiled up the prospects for regenerative agriculture in the UK, writes Richard Halleron.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It should quickly become bed time reading for every arable farmer in Northern Ireland.

Consider the facts: the days of sourcing a solution for plant diseases and weed challenges, courtesy of new agrochemicals, are fast coming to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plants and pests that are out there are quickly becoming genetically resistant to all the sprays that we can throw at them.

According to the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB), BYDV is the most economically important virus in UK cereals.

Moreover, the big chemical companies will not now commit to the development of new products because of the costs involved.

Quite rightly, countries around the world have upped the bar immensely, concerning the accreditation standards allied to the official sanctioning of new herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

And this same principle holds, where the development of new antibiotics is concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big pharma knows that the development costs involved are astronomic relative to the final return they will receive from the market place.

Looking to the future, more effective crop rotations will be a driving force for the arable sector.

Meanwhile, the demand for food around the world continues to grow at an exponential rate.

And farmers will be charged with the task of making this happen.

Specifically, where crops are concerned, growers will have no option to implement integrated pest management (IPM) procedures.

These get to the very heart of regenerative agriculture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the future, more effective crop rotations will be a driving force for the arable sector.

Management techniques including the use of stale seed beds and mechanical weeding systems also fall neatly into this space.

Where disease control is concerned, we will see improved plating breeding systems play a key role.

A case in point is the recently claimed resistance against Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) for a number of new cereal varieties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is little doubt that improving disease resistance at a crop variety level will remain a key priority for plant breeders.

Here in Northern Ireland, the breakthrough that all arable farmers are waiting for is the development of wheat varieties that are truly resistant to septoria.

Regenerative agriculture has the potential to tick every box from an arable perspective.

If farmers can achieve acceptable yields without the use of expensive agrochemical inputs, then agriculture will be primed for a new era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, we know that the future will always be uncertain, in terms of how it pans out.

But the stark reality for arable farmers in the here and now is the fact that the days of ‘chemical agriculture’ are fast coming to an end.

The specific threat posed by BYDV

Meanwhile, BYDV is shaping up to be the ‘ominous threat’ that could badly impact winter cereal production in Northern Ireland, if we are not careful.

The arable year just past, 2023/2024, saw large tonnages wiped-off the yields of many winter barley crops.

And why was this?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put simply, many fields were sown out in September at a time when grain aphids were extremely active.

This year, growers have had no option but to wait until October to get winter barley crops into the ground.

But here again, problems abound.

It will take at least a week’s dry weather to get fields fit for machinery.

And this is assuming the weather really does pick up right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deeper we get into October, the shorter the day length and the more problematic becomes any form of field work.

Adding to the challenge being faced by cereal growers is the escalating price of seed and all the other costs entailed in establishing a new crop.

If this process isn’t successful, then the prospect of looking at real losses being incurred next harvest becomes a very real one.

The big question within all of this comes back to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was the rain experienced over the past few weeks the exception?

Or is the prospect of exceptionally wet and mild autumns the future scenario that we can all ‘look forward’ to?

The other issue to be addressed relates to the future control of grain aphids.

If farmers cannot use planting date as an effective integrated pest management (IPM) control measure with any degree of reliance, and insecticide usage is fast becoming taboo, what can be done to secure the future of winter cereal production in Northern Ireland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is in this context that plant breeders must stand up and be counted.

Already a number of cereal varieties that show partial resistance to BYDV have been identified.

Hopefully, it should be possible for breeders to take the next step and come up with varieties that are fully resistant.

And, of course, this comes with the caveat that BYDV resistance and yield potential should be developed hand-in-hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is nothing wrong in asking for everything: whether we ever get it all is another question entirely.

And it’s not all bad news, where arable farming is concerned.

The demand for home-grown grain and protein crops has never been higher.

So the scope to expand the sector genuinely exists.

Getting to grips with the real challenges posed by BYDV

So much for the background: the reality is that the challenge of BYDV is currently posing a significant threat to newly planted cereal crops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is according to College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) senior crops advisor, Robin Bolton.

He further explained: “Weekly information on grain and other aphid numbers is available on the AFBI website.

“This data is generated from aphids caught in suction traps located at Crossnacreevy in Co Down.”

He added: “Cereal growers can use this as a reference point when deciding whether or not to use an insecticide on newly emerged cereal crops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CAFRE does not blanket recommend the use of an insecticide when it comes to the management of the threat posed by BYDV.

“This is because the products used kill both the virus-carrying aphids and those beneficial insects that actually prey on them.

“In addition, aphid numbers tend to recover faster than those of the other insects in the proximity of the cereal crops that are treated with an insecticide.

“The fact that insecticide use has come back into the management tool of cereal growers is a direct consequence of the decision to ban neonicotinoid seed dressings a number of years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CAFRE crops’ specialist is also aware that a number of cereal growers in Northern Ireland have planted a selection of BYDV tolerant varieties over recent weeks, despite the fact they are not on the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) recommended list

He continued: “A crop of BYDV tolerant barley has been established at Greenmount College.

“So, it will be interesting to see how it develops over the coming weeks.

“BYDV tolerant seed is significantly more expensive than that of more traditional varieties.”

Researching the BYDV threat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teagasc entomologist Dr Louise McNamara is very aware of the challenge posed by BYDV to Ireland’s cereal production sector.

She explained: “The risk depends on a number of issues.

“These include: how early the crop was planted; how early the crop was infected and which strain of the virus the crop is infected with.

“There are 11 strains of the virus with different levels of severity. So damage in cereals can cause up to 80 per cent loss.

“This would be in the case of very severe infections. The average loss figure is in the region of 30 per cent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to McNamara, BYDV can yield decreases of up to 2t/ha in winter wheat and oats.

She continued: “This figure rises to 5t/ha in winter barley crops. The risk will be different in different years and different locations.

“On a local scale, there will also be variations between fields.”

The entomologist explained that temperature differences between one year and the next will impact significantly on the threat posed by BYDV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local climatic differences will also be a factor,” she said.

“Crops grown near the coast will be at a higher risk because it’s milder: there’s less frost.

“In these circumstances, aphids are more likely to survive, leading to higher BYDV infection rates.”

So what actually determines migratory aphid numbers?

Louise McNamara again: “Several different reasons are kicking in here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that aphid flight is affected by temperature, wind and rain.

“We know that rain negatively impacts on aphid flight: when there is heavy rainfall, you get less aphid flight.”

According to McNamara aphids can have long range and short range migration patterns.

“We can pick up the long range aphids in the Teagasc 12.2m towers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But local migration can be affected by a mix of flight and walking between one location and the next,” she said.

“Aphids could also be in a field already, depending on what the previous crop was.

“The insects could be on volunteer plants and weeds.

“Aphids can also be found in nearby grass areas.

“So they can come into a new crop courtesy of flight, walking and the fact they may be there already.”

An AHDB perspective

According to the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB), BYDV is the most economically important virus in UK cereals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scale of yield loss depends on aphid activity, BYDV presence and strain, growth stage at infection and environmental conditions.

Although various species of cereal aphid transmit BYDV, two are particularly important in the UK and Ireland.

In the south, the bird cherry–oat aphid (Rhopalosiphum padi) is the principal vector.

However, in the midlands and the north, the grain aphid (Sitobion avenae) is usually more important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As aphids do not pass the virus on to their offspring, they must acquire BYDV through feeding on infected host plants.

The time between acquisition and the aphid being able to transmit the infection is 12-48 hours.

In addition to feeding on the foliage, aphids can also feed on crop roots, especially in warm, moist conditions.

Initially, only a small proportion of aphids are likely to carry BYDV. However, because of the way in which virus spreads from plants to aphids, even initial small populations of infected aphids can lead to significant economic damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The use of an insecticide my be considered when it comes to controlling the threat of BYDV in newly established cereal crops.

However, in-crop monitoring is essential before an insecticide is applied in order to ascertain if aphids are actually present. Growers should inspect headlands first, because aphids are three times more likely to land near headlands than further out the field.