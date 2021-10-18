Is your mating program keeping up with improvements in genetics?

The good news is that an equally unique breeding program has been developed which can be tailored to each of your specific needs and requests. The additional bonus is that you can achieve genetic improvement faster than ever before.

GENEadvance® is a service from Genus ABS which combines the company’s expertise along with the latest in genomic technology and market-leading genetics.

With GeneAdvance you will be provided with a personalised genetic plan to meet your specific needs and help you achieve future goals. It improves the selection accuracy of herd replacements and helps make more informed breeding decisions whilst optimising heifer numbers to fit your strategy.

In addition you are provided with comprehensive reviews to demonstrate the value of the decisions made.

GENEadvance uses the power within Genus’ Genetic Management System® (GMS®) 2.0 – an innovative, completely redesigned mating program built with your unique opportunities and your ideas, in mind. GMS 2.0 can be customized more than 150 different ways – even before choosing sires. Each of these Customer Controlled Breeding Options is tailored to your operation’s specific objectives.

After working with a Genus representative to answer all the right questions, you can choose from five production and five conformation options – including ROBOT-specific – to figure out which ones fit best at your operation.

You’ll also get to rank three different objectives: increased production, gaining efficiencies through improved herd health, and improved cow conformation. Are some of these less important than others? Is one more important than all else? You get to decide.

No matter which of the above directions you take, some features always come standard. For example, GMS 2.0 continues to help manage inbreeding levels, offering the most complete protection against detrimental recessives, haplotypes, and genetic saturation.

Using Genomic data through GMS 2.0?

Manage genomic inbreeding

- Every artificial insemination (AI) company calculates inbreeding differently, making it impossible to compare percentages calculated by different companies. With genomic inbreeding, the percentage of common genes found on an animal’s genome is reported. GMS 2.0 uses these genomic inbreeding percentages to help manage herd inbreeding with more precision than ever before.

Remove phenotypic bias

- The phenotype of an animal is a combination of her genetics with her environment. This combination determines how healthy she is, how big she grows, and how much milk she produces. This is the data that is collected by Genus when they score cows for individual traits and build a mating program based on it. However, only her genetics will be passed onto her offspring – she cannot pass along all the environmental factors that have impacted her throughout her life. Utilizing an animal’s genomic information provides more accuracy and precision, and removes any possibility of phenotypic bias from affecting the mating recommendation. A mating based on pedigree data combined with the data collected from scoring the animal will be approximately 33% reliable. This is compared to the 67% reliability received when genomic testing. If you consider the range of traits available through genomic testing its easy to understand why the use of genomic data will fast track any changes you need to make in your herd.

What benefits will you enjoy?

Your animals’ genomic values never become outdated.

On average, genomic values change every four months as the genomic database gets updated with new information. With GMS 2.0, Genus always uses the most recent and accurate genomic values available.

The process is much simpler than you might think.

- No need to shuffle through stacks of paper to find genomic results. The only number needed is the permanent ID that was used to genomic-test your animals – often a registration, RFID, or other common permanent ID number. It’s that simple.

Measuring Progress

With more than 14 different customizable reports, GMS 2.0 lets you keep close track of your herd’s genetic progress. You can even get reports that help you manage your semen inventory, monitor inbreeding, and visualize herd progress for production, health and type traits.