It has been quite a busy summer for Holestone YFC

The club also supported the Ballymena Show which was held on June 16 and 17th, club members also competed in the show.

Members competed in hockey, tractor handling, gator challenge and ladies jeep challenge. Well done to Robert Scott and Jacob McAuley who were joint first in the tractor handling competition.

Members supported local farms at the Open Farm Weekend, helping out at Craighall Farm and Laurelview Equestrian.

Holestone YFC's Victoria Minford with judge in her field of winter barley. Picture: Holestone YFC

June saw a junior and senior team participate in the tag rugby competition, where some very interesting skill was seen by all members.

In the last Tuesday in June was the Build It Competition where members put their carpentry skills to the test in created flower planters.

Throughout June committee members also visited local primary schools telling the P7s all about young farmers and providing information on Holestone YFC's first club meeting.

At the recent Northern Ireland stockjudging finals night Craig Robson was awarded a respectable second place in the beef section.

The Holestone YFC girls hockey team at Ballymena Show. Picture: Holestone YFC

For the club’s first summer meeting members headed to Brown’s Bay Beach for some sea fun. Members enjoyed paddle boarding, games and of course a barbecue. The members were thankful that the weather stayed dry for a fun filled evening.

During the recent arable competition member Victoria Minford was placed third in Northern Ireland for her field of winter barley.

John Bradley Challenge was next on the agenda with the team dressing up in Hawaiian gear to enjoy and participate in a beach themed knockout.

Well done to all the members who participated.

Holestone YFC's senior team at the tag rugby competition. Picture: Holestone YFC

Members are excited to announce that to celebrate 80 years of Holestone YFC the club will be holding a special event on Saturday 24th August – please keep your eyes peeled for more information.

The clubs anniversary dinner will be held on Saturday 2nd March 2024 in Galgorm Resort – please save the date.