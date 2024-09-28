It is possible to do a flavoursome cottage pie vegetarian alternative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A few years ago I was invited to two dinners featuring local beef over a weekend.

On the Friday night dinner was a celebration of shorthorn beef and the Saturday night was a Dexter beef feast.

While both meals were delicious, by the Monday morning I was ready to turn to veganism and didn’t look at red meat for nearly a month.

While I’m fully back to eating meat, a friend who was at one of the dinners hasn’t eaten it since. She turned vegan shortly afterwards and I have to say she’s one of the healthiest people I know. Aside from that she cooks delicious, inspiring meat free meals. I’ve cut down on my meat and try to source local and rare breed as much as possible. I would rather have a small amount of excellent meat, supplemented with vegetables than a large amount of mediocre meat.

Root vegetables like carrots, beetroot, parsnips and turnips have natural sugars in them and when you roast them they caramelise. Picture: Archive

When you’re cooking vegetarian food you do have to put the effort in. Grill a steak, serve it with some spuds and hey presto you have a meal.

Plain boiled vegetables won’t ever get anyone’s pulse racing (unless it’s a buttered new season potato) and grilling, roasting, even smoking them will add layers of flavour.

Root vegetables like carrots, beetroot, parsnips and turnips have natural sugars in them and when you roast them they caramelize. Add some spice to the mix and you’re really on to a winner.

The first recipe is for spice roasted carrots – the vegetables are tossed in a spiced oil then baked in a parchment paper parcel. You end up with something perfectly seasoned and both sweet and spicy.

To accompany them I’ve added a recipe for chana masala, a north Indian chickpea curry and spinach rice. For the curry you start with onions, ginger and garlic cooked in butter then add spice, tomatoes, and a tin of chickpeas. It’s simple but delicious.

Add a swirl of yoghurt for creaminess and some fresh coriander for zing.

A bowl of spinach rice with toasted cumin and mustard seeds will finish the whole thing off. Not a scrap of meat in sight but very tasty.

Like many people in Northern Ireland I love a cottage pie. The combination of rich mince topped with creamy golden baked mashed potato is intoxicating. It is possible to do a very flavoursome vegetarian version.

Start off by gently cooking carrots, celery, onions and garlic in butter. When they’re soft and golden add green lentils, stock and tinned tomatoes. Cook gently then add a tin of borlotti beans and a good splash of balsamic.

Top with mashed potato with buttermilk and cheese added, sprinkle over more cheese and bake to golden bubbling deliciousness.

Serve with a plate of buttered cabbage and you’ll convert the most ardent meat lover to a bit of, perhaps temporary, vegetarianism.