It’s all about timing when it comes to repairing damaged grassland - advice

Drumlish Farm Machinery in County Tyrone is advising farmers and agri contractors to wait until soils have dried out sufficiently before loosening compaction. Specialist stockist of the Sumo GLS, the company advise it’s best to undertake subsoiling after first-cut silage or delaying the process until the late summer/early autumn period.

Commenting on this Gerard Barrett, Sales Manager at Drumlish Farm Machinery states: “Wait until your soils start to dry out before you start subsoiling, because it is then that subsoiling will create the desired shattering effect that assists drainage and rooting.

“The Sumo GLS is designed to cause minimum sward damage with maximum results. We have a number of machines available for immediate delivery. We also carry a large selection of spare parts and wearing metal for GLS, LDS and Trio machines.”

The GLS Grassland Subsoiler is designed to alleviate subsoil compaction by opening the soil profile and improving drainage and airflow without negatively affecting the sward. The drainage helps surface water drain away more quickly while oxygen in the rooting zone has significant impact on plant growth when used in the right conditions.

The GLS Grassland Subsoiler offers cost savings through labour, fuel, inputs, machine wear and tear, and therefore the potential for a better bottom line as a result of improved soil structure and a better grassland environment.