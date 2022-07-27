It’s almost time for Fermanagh County Show 2022

This year, the popular dog show will be held on Tuesday evening at 6pm, sponsored by Enviro Care NI.

There are 10 different groups: young handlers, terriers, gundogs, puppies, toy group, utility group, pastoral group, hound group, working group and any other breed.

Cups will be awarded to winners of the main groups and the entry fee of £2 per dog can be paid in the arena.

The Suckler Cow Classic and Breeding Heifer Derby classes will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday (3 August).

Judge, David Wright, has been visiting farms this week to select the finalists ahead of the show.

Organisers are hopeful these classes will help to shine a spotlight on better farming practices, showcasing some of Fermanagh’s best commercial cattle in a way that promotes sustainability, longevity and a better outlook on the future of farming, in light of the rising costs associated with farming production.

You can get your hands on ‘early bird’ tickets at the following local retailers:

- Fermanagh Cottage Industries, Enniskillen

- Tempo Pharmacy

- NFU Office

- Erne Veterinary, Lisnaskea and Enniskillen

- Tom Read Menswear, Irvinestown

- Cathcart Pharmacy, Derrygonnelly

- Fermanagh County Show Office, Enniskillen (Tempo Road)

This year these tickets are priced at £5 for adults, while children under 16 go free.

There will be free car parking for 700 cars on site, including disabled parking.

There is also the usual shuttle bus service operating this year.

From Wellington Car Park, the shuttle service will leave every 30 minutes on the hour - please wait behind the Translink depot (see signage).

There is also a service from Tempo Road and Lackaboy Industrial Estate during show opening times.

Admission at the gate on Tuesday and Wednesday will be £6 for adults, with children under 16 free.