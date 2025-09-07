It’s ‘Back to School’ for agri sector employees

As the ‘Back to School’ season signals a return to routine and renewed focus, it’s also a timely reminder of the pressures many in the agricultural sector face year-round.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With long hours, isolation, and increasing demands, mental health challenges in farming communities often go unseen and unspoken.

In response, Rural Support, the Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland, offer bespoke mental health awareness training tailored specifically for agri-sector employees called Boots on the Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This specialised training equips individuals and teams with practical tools to recognise, understand, and support mental wellbeing in the field and beyond.

Members of AFBI Hillsborough participating in the Boots on the Ground Training

The training directly addresses the unique pressures faced by agricultural employees as well as providing practical tools and strategies for recognising signs of mental strain, opening up conversations, and fostering a culture where mental health is treated with the same urgency as physical safety.

“Agri-sector workers are some of the most trusted and hardworking people in our farming community,” said Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes at Rural Support.

“These professionals form a tightly knit network that keeps the agri-food system running and are often ‘accidental counsellors’ for our farming families. Our bespoke training offers these workers the tools to support farmers and farm families who are experiencing ill mental health, whilst enabling them to set boundaries which will protect their own wellbeing. Supporting their wellbeing and resilience is essential to the long-term resilience of the entire agri-sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This CPD accredited training is ideal for vets, meal merchants, agricultural insurance providers, farm liaison officers, bank tellers and anyone else who engages with farmers on a regular basis. Key features of the training include:

Members from Dale Farm Belfast completing the mental health awareness training, Boots on the Ground

- Recognising signs of stress, anxiety, and burnout in agricultural settings

- Practical tools for managing emotional wellbeing

- Guidance on peer support and mental health first aid

- Strategies for reducing stigma and building supportive workplaces

At CAFRE Loughry, members of DAERA veterinary team participating in the Boots on the Ground Training

- Scenario based learning opportunities within a confidential space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch in 2021, almost 1,200 agri sector employees have completed this bespoke training with 97% of participants stating that the training increased their confidence to engage supportively with someone experiencing difficulty. A further 97% of participants also stated that they felt more confident in approaching the topic of suicide with someone as a result of this training.

“The support and knowledge Rural Support has given our team through their Boots on the Ground programme has been invaluable. As a team we have gained effective insights on managing mental health, fostering constructive dialogues, and best serving our customers' needs. I would encourage all those who are farming facing to avail of this programme to gain a better understanding of how best to navigate their own mental wellbeing as well as those around them so that together me can help ensure a stronger, more resilient farming community,” said a recent Boots on the Ground participant.

Rural Support will be holding a number of open training sessions this Autumn at various locations across Northern Ireland. Please keep an eye out on their social media pages as well as the local press for more information soon.

If you would like more information on Boots on the Ground, please contact the Rural Support Farm Support Unit on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also find out about other services and programmes available at Rural Support via the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on 0800 138 1678 available Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm.