It’s Ballymoney Show, but not as you know it!

Sadly, as most of you will already be aware, Ballymoney Show Committee like many others have had to cancel their scheduled 2021 annual Agricultural Show.

However, in a first for Ballymoney Agricultural Association, and indeed Northern Ireland the committee have taken steps to innovate and as a result launch a few classes on a virtual basis on what would have been the normal ‘Show Day’, Saturday 5th June.

There are six Young Handlers Classes to choose from and also three Photography Classes, which are kindly sponsored by World Wide Sires, Yara, Steele Farm Supplies and United Feeds.

For the young handler classes, organisers need you to upload a video and two pictures of the young handler, and they offer classes in handling of Dairy, Beef and Sheep animals. For the photography classes, there are three different categories your photograph(s) could depict entitled ‘Real Life Heroes’, ‘Landscapes in Lockdown’ and ‘Farming or Livestock’, (and you can make several entries if you wish).

Full details and rules are available via the website and facebook pages. Entries will open on the normal Show Day of 5th June and close on 30th June.

Just click on the website: www.ballymoneyshow.org or the show’s facebook page to find the link to enter.

All entries will be online, with secure card payment; and all prize monies will be paid straight into your bank account. Everyone who enters will receive a certificate by email after the competition is over, even if you are not a winner.

All winners will be notified in July, after the judging has been completed.