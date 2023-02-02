We’re back in Rosslea at the beginning of the episode where John Egerton and his three sons run an award-winning farm. They produce beef cattle and this month they’re busy with calving season.

John says the calving is going well with 32 cows calved and 15 to go, including a set of twins. He and the boys get to work tagging the cattle as soon as they are born.

The Egertons are also part of a group trying to do their bit to tackle climate change and cut their carbon footprint. In March they’re planting rowans, birch and oak. John comments, “farmers are custodians of the countryside”, and he’s aiming to get as close to net zero as he can without reducing output.

Richard Kane

Also in this March episode we catch up with the Morrow family at Streamvale Farm, a large, busy dairy farm. Tim Morrow is in the middle of a calving marathon!

Streamvale is also one of the oldest open farms in Northern Ireland and this month they are preparing to open their doors on St. Patrick’s Day.

Near Katesbridge in County Down, Geoffrey Ringland has goats and cattle. He’s just finished 10 days of kidding his 20 nanny goats and Geoffrey is now training them on the milking machine. March is also an important month for Geoffrey as it’s the start of his Balmoral Show campaign.

Near Limavady in County Londonderry, Richard Kane grows arable crops and vegetables. The weather means a change in the calendar at Richard’s farm. With the temperature nearly a degree hotter than average, and half the usual rainfall, Richard is sowing Spring Barley early.

Tim Morrow at Streamvale

And finally in this episode we meet the final of the 12 families. Near Silverbridge in Armagh, sisters Margaret and Kathleen Finnegan took over their family holding 30 years ago.

In 2018, they have diversified and joined the growing number of social farms.

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series. Sponsored by Dromona, ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues tonight (Thursday 2 February) at 8.30pm on UTV.

Twin calves at Egertons

Tagging cattle at the Egertons

Margaret Finnegan

Kathleen Finnegan

Ducks at Finnegans

John Egerton