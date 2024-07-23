Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farm health and safety is not a box-ticking exercise; it needs to be taken seriously.

That’s according to James Harris, recruitment director at staff specialist REAL Success, speaking at the beginning of Farm Health and Safety Week, commencing 22 July.

“People still think health and safety is imposed upon them, but we have to cross the bridge between compliance and culture. As long as it’s a box-ticking exercise it’s not true farm safety,” explained Mr Harris.

According to the Health and Safety Executive, the agricultural sector has a fatal injury rate 18 times higher than the average across all industries. In the past year alone, 34 people lost their lives on UK farms, while countless others suffered severe injuries.

James Harris, recruitment director at staff specialist REAL Success

“These statistics highlight a critical need for change in how health and safety is approached on farms,” he said.

“Most accidents are as a result of habit, haste, fatigue or improperly maintained machinery. Safety shouldn’t be an afterthought, it should be a forethought – we often fit an alarm on our houses after being burgled.”

Currently, the attitude towards health and safety is often one of compliance rather than culture. “Compliance implies following rules because they are required, not valued. In contrast, a health and safety culture integrates these practices into daily operations, making them as important as tending to livestock or maintaining equipment.”

And changing these attitudes poses a significant challenge.

“Farming is often seen as inherently risky, with accidents viewed as part of the job. This attitude needs to shift towards a proactive approach to safety,” said Mr Harris.

“Training and education are essential in this effort, providing farmers and workers with the skills to identify and mitigate risks. Farm safety is also about how hard you’re expecting people to work – accidents happen when people are tired.”

Health and safety must be a continuous effort.

“Regular risk assessments, safety drills, and the use of protective equipment must become routine. Leadership is crucial - farm owners and managers must set an example by showing that safety is a core value.”

A robust health and safety culture benefits farms beyond reducing accidents.

“It can increase productivity by minimising disruptions caused by injuries, and enhance farming’s reputation, therefore making it more appealing to potential recruits. In a time when many sectors struggle to attract talent, this could be a significant advantage.”

Farming does not have to be synonymous with danger.

“By prioritising health and safety, we can protect those who work in this essential industry and ensure its sustainability for future generations,” says Mr Harris.

“It's time to change our mindset. In farming, as in any other industry, safety must come first.”