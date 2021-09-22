Taylor Lee Doyle riding Jack-A-Roo, mini working hunter champion. Picture: Tori O'Connor
Taylor Lee Doyle riding Jack-A-Roo, mini working hunter champion. Picture: Tori O'Connor

Iveagh Pony Club host Tiggy’s Trust show

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 11:09 am

1.

Kara Cosgrove riding Beechill Suzi, winners of the 85cm and working hunter championship. Picture: Tori O'Connor

Photo Sales

2.

Taylor Lee Doyle riding Jack-A-Roo, winner of the unassisted cross pole class and mini working hunter champion

Photo Sales

3.

Lily Murphy riding Milford Spectactular, winners of the 65cm performance working hunter

Photo Sales

4.

Tilly Tumilty riding Sparky, winners of the 70cm Performance Class. Picture: Tori O'Connor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3