Jalex breeding sheep sale planned for 31st July

James Alexander is hosting his annual on-farm breeding sheep sale on Saturday 31st August at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown. Over 1000 head will go under the hammer, and are considered to be the best selection the Jalex sheep enterprise have offered to date.

The auction takes place on Saturday, 31st July at 11.30am sharp due to the sheer number of stock to be sold.

This is now the third Jalex breeding sheep sale, a formula which is working well for the Alexanders and delighting sheep producers from near and far as they can be assured of quality from start to finish. All of the stock will be penned up on sale morning with lots from two to 10 head ensuring that every potential purchaser will find something suitable.

This year’s quality is exceptional, and most importantly the reports from last year’s breeding stock is five stars!

Commercial sheep producers are in for a treat the forthcoming Jalex on farm breeding sheep sale with exceptional quality throughout. There will be pens offered from 2 to 10 head.

One previous buyer commented: “I have been more than happy with how the hoggets purchased at the Jalex Sale in 2020 have performed. They have lambed down with super lambs and have plenty of milk to rear them. We have also found them to be robust - they are the first sheep you notice when you walk into the field.”

All will be on Heptavac P system, ENZO and TOXO vaccinated, dipped and dosed ready for work. MV Accredited and can be exported to mainland UK.

Viewing can be arranged prior to the sale by contacting James Alexander