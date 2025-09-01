Jalex flock to host online ram sale

Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:00 BST
The Jalex Flock are hosting an online ram sale over the weekend 6-8 September via marteye and Harrison and Hetherington Auctioneers.

There are over 40 lots to select from and these include the top draw of rams from the Alexander's flock. A viewing day of Saturday 6 September 12 noon to 4pm has been arranged when everyone is welcome to call and see first hand the top quality batch of naturally produced rams.

Rams sold by Jalex last season have exceeded all expectations for both pedigree and commercial buyers. Allen Shortt, Derg flock invested 4500 guineas in a Jalex Suffolk and recouped his investment by selling sons to 8000 and 7000 guineas at Carlisle, and return a pen average of £4650.

Leading breeder Steven Buckley, Sitlow flock paid 6000 guineas for Jalex X Factor, with his first lambs coming out to headline at 8500 guineas and average £4940 for his pen at the Shrewsbury Sale.

The full catalogue will be up on marteye through H&H Sales enquiries to James Alexander 07816775501.

