Jalex gimmers excel on Robinson farm

The father and son partnership Alfred and Norman Robinson are familiar faces in the farming world here in Northern Ireland and further afield.

They have earned a high profile for their ability to produce show and sale topping sheep, whether it be from their multi award winning Benrafton Suffolk and North Country Cheviot Flocks, or their thriving commercial sheep operation.

The popular duo farm in County Down between Clough and Downpatrick, and focus on their sheep enterprise comprising of 40 Suffolk ewes, 70 North Country Cheviots which are ran alongside 150 hard working commercial ewes.

In recent years Norman has carefully selected gimmers from James Alexander as replacements for his commercial flock, and he has found them to be first class mothers in addition to producing market topping lambs.

“The Jalex gimmers are the perfect blend of Cheviot x Blue Leicester which is the ideal commercial ewe in our eyes, they have a terrific blend of hardiness and mothering ability and work exceptionally well when crossed with the Suffolk ram. We have found that they performed well despite challenging grazing due to the wet weather conditions and weaned 1.8 lambs per ewe.

"We invested in a meaty, clean haired Jalex Suffolk ram to use on the gimmers and he has bred exceptionally well," Norman explained.

The commercial flock is lambed indoors in March, with lambs bonded and put out to the field at the first opportunity. The growth power of the Suffolk teamed up with such prolific, milky ewes means we can start hitting 22 kilos with our lambs from 12 weeks onwards. The main advantage of this ideal match is that we do not have to creep feed or lambs which is a significant cost saving within the business.

The Robinsons have found that such is the demand for their lambs from the Jalex gimmers that they have repeat customers year after year.

The Suffolk lambs out of Jalex gimmers are finished at 22kgs from 12 weeks onwards

The 6th Annual Jalex Gimmer Sale takes place on farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown on Friday evening 2nd August, 7pm comprising of 1000 gimmers. Buyers will be spoilt for choice with 100 set to go under the hammer in a range of lots from 1 to 14 head so there will be lots to suit everyone. All stock are Toxo and Enxo vaccinated leaving them ready to head to the ram without any further preparation. Naturally managed on a grass only based system these are sure to be an asset to any commercial flock and are ideal for using as recipients.

Everyone is welcome ringside, or bid with confidence via marteye. Viewing is welcome in advance or or sale day from 5pm. For pre-sale enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501 or auctioneer James Little 07872840685