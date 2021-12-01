Jeremy Clarkson: ‘Sheep want to die, a cow just plots its escape’

Indeed, the man who has been flying the flag for British farming has added cows to his Cotswolds set-up.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross show on ITV, Jeremy said he made the decision to acquire cows for Diddly Squat after being assured they would be ‘easier than the sheep’ he bought last year.

Chatting to the host, the Clarkson’s Farm star said: “It’s a really busy way of passing the time, farming.”

He admitted he didn’t class himself as a farmer, but “very much a trainee farmer”.

“I’ve got the farm and I work on it every day,” he added.

“I’ve been on it all day today with the cows. I’ve got cows now, because I was told cows would be easier than the sheep I bought last year.”

When quizzed about what made sheep so difficult, Clarkson stated: “The sheep are just belligerent and they want to die.

“But, they don’t want to die in a way that you’d consider, like, normally - just keel over.

“Sheep, they will look at a fence and think, I’m going to put my head in that and cut it off.

“So, that is a sheep’s thought.

“Whereas a cow, as I’m discovering now, just plots its escape.”

He also confessed to having had “many accidents” on the farm.

Recently, while fixing a fence post that had been knocked down, Jeremy and his right-hand man Kaleb Cooper were using a telehandler to push it back in.

“I got it halfway into the ground,” he explained.

“The fence was leaning on it and it flicked back.

“How it didn’t take my leg off! I couldn’t walk properly for a week.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy praised Kaleb, describing the young farmer as “brilliant”.

“You know he’s only 23,” he said.

“He’s entrepreneurial, is how I’d describe him.

“I’ve got the farm shop now and we’ve had to mow a field so people can park there.

“It’s a real mud bath.

“Kaleb goes up and charges people £15 to tow their cars out!”

Kaleb will be back, along with the other familiar faces at Diddly Squat, in season two of the popular series.