Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks announce return of popular Iceland programme

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have announced details of their once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland from Belfast International Airport for Winter 25/26, revealing an exciting programme that is perfectly timed for those wanting to experience the Northern Lights.

With Northern Ireland’s holidaymakers flocking to book a visit to this bucket list destination, the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest operator of city breaks to Europe have put on more dedicated trips for Winter 25/26, with a wider selection of dates now available.

The programme will see the companies operate three dedicated trips in total, including a four-night trip on 3rd December 2025, a four-night trip on 18th February 2026 and a four-night trip on 22nd April 2026.

The February trip is ideally timed for the February half-term holiday period, whilst the April trip falls over the Easter holidays and the December trip provides the perfect countdown to Christmas.

As well as giving customers more choice when it comes to which month or period they want to travel from Belfast International Airport, the flights are also perfectly timed for those wanting to witness the spectacular Northern Lights and experience the best of Iceland.

The release of the programme today is the earliest the companies have ever put their Iceland programme on sale from Belfast International Airport, giving Northern Irish holidaymakers the opportunity to book ahead and tick the destination off their bucket list. Announcing the programme this early comes in response to the number of customers who book early when it comes to choosing a city break to Iceland.

Thanks to its abundance of natural wonders and wide variety of sights to see, Iceland has continued to experience strong demand with customers and independent travel agents across Northern Ireland.

From the world’s most northernmost capital, Reykjavik, to volcanic landscapes and the night skies featuring the spectacular Northern Lights, it is easy to see why Iceland is deemed a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Customers can pick from flight-only or package holiday options, with package options with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

These package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a guided Northern Lights Tour, flights with Jet2.com, 22kg hold luggage and transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 3 and 4-star hotels in central Reykjavik.

In addition, a choice of excursions to the South Shore, Golden Circle and Blue Lagoon are also available to purchase.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this exciting programme of once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland from Belfast International Airport for Winter 25/26.

“The programme has been put on sale early in response to the strong demand from customers and independent travel agents across Northern Ireland, and it offers more fantastic choice.

“The dazzling beauty of Iceland, coupled with the award-winning benefits available through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, means we are confident that this programme will be another resounding success from Belfast International Airport, and we will see more customers than ever before visiting this breath-taking destination.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2CityBreaks.com.