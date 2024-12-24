Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launch huge sale on Christmas Eve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have just launched a huge sale offering money off all their award-winning flights and holidays.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s largest tour operator and leading leisure airline is spreading the festive cheer, with £90 per person off all holidays with Jet2holidays and 15% off all Jet2.com flights (including one-way flights) that depart between now and 15 November 2026.

The sale launching today (Christmas Eve) applies to all flights and holidays, and MyJet2 account holders can make an even bigger saving – with a whopping £100 off per person on all holidays and 20% off Jet2.com flights (including one-way flights).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take advantage of these exclusive savings, customers can sign up for a MyJet2 account at https://www.jet2holidays.com/myjet2

To take advantage of this unmissable sale, visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/ and https://www.jet2.com/ (Pic: Jet2)

With millions of seats available with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays across Winter 24/25, Summer 25, Winter 25/26 and Summer 26, as well as thousands of hotels across a huge range of destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, the UK’s largest tour operator has an unrivalled programme on sale across all these seasons.

This huge programme means Jet2holidays has more capacity on sale than ever before, including a range of brand-new destinations, and this sale applies to all holidays booked through Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks, VIBE by Jet2holidays, Indulgent Escapes and Jet2Villas.

The unmissable offer means that a couple can save £180 (£200 off for MyJet2 members) and a family of four can save £360 (£400 off for MyJet2 members) when booking a holiday. On top of this, Jet2holidays has millions of Free Child Place Holidays available too, which are combinable with this offer, so families can look to save even more money on their next getaway - https://www.jet2holidays.com/free-child-place-finder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, commented: “This huge sale means Christmas has come early for many holidaymakers with Jet2 bringing the holiday spirit to life, quite literally.

Santa has arrived early for holidaymakers, as Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have launched a huge sale offering money off all their award-winning flights and holidays. (Pic: Jet2)

“With savings available across all our award-winning flights and holidays, we are expecting a real Christmas rush as people look to get that well-deserved holiday booked in.

“There is no better way to say Merry Christmas to our customers than announcing a brilliant new sale and we look forward welcoming everyone onboard with us and taking them on their holidays.”

To take advantage of this unmissable sale, visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/ and https://www.jet2.com/