Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launch summer programme for 2026 earlier than ever from Belfast International Airport

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have put their Summer programme on sale for 2026 earlier than ever before, with flights and holidays to 21 sun and leisure city destinations now available to book from Belfast International Airport.

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have responded to strong demand from UK holidaymakers wanting to book ahead, going on sale with their summer programme earlier than ever before.

With flights and holidays to 21 sun and city destinations on sale for Summer 26, customers and independent travel agents in Northern Ireland can go ahead and lock in some summer sun nice and early.

As well as being the first airline and tour operator to go on sale for Summer 26, the summer sun and leisure cities programme offers more seats and choice.

To meet with customer demand, the airline and tour operator have increased their capacity to Faro (Algarve), with additional services operating on a Monday throughout Summer 26.

The unrivalled programme means over 600,000 seats have gone on sale from the airport and, during peak periods, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate more than 50 departing weekly flights from Belfast International Airport. To support this huge programme, the airline will operate four-based aircraft from the airport in Summer 26.

Whether customers and independent travel agents are looking to book holidays in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, Malta or Portugal, this enormous programme is giving them fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching their favourite sunshine destinations.

Key Summer highlights from Belfast International Airport announced today for 2026 include:

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2. Picture: Georgie Gillard

21 sun destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

Antalya (3), Dalaman (3), Tenerife (6), Lanzarote (4), Fuerteventura (1), Gran Canaria (2), Reus (4), Alicante (5), Malaga (3), Palma (Majorca) (6), Ibiza (3), Menorca (1), Faro (Algarve) (5), Crete (Heraklion) (2), Rhodes (2), Zante (1), Paphos (1), Dubrovnik (1), Malta (1), Verona (1), Madeira (1)

Over 50 departing weekly flights during peak periods

As a result of the announcement, customers can look forward to a Summer 26 holiday and experience the companies’ VIP customer service which has seen them repeatedly win accolades including Which? Travel Brand of the Year and Which? Recommended Provider across seven categories.

As well as their famously welcoming customer service, holidaymakers can also enjoy friendly low fares, great flight times, 22kg baggage allowance and 10kg hand luggage with Jet2.com. Those wanting to take advantage of ATOL protected package holidays can book with Jet2holidays and receive that same VIP customer service along with a choice of 2 to 5-star accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers to and from the airport and Free Child Place Holidays, all for a low £60 per person deposit.

Customers who want to enjoy all the benefits of a package holiday alongside the privacy and space of their own villa, can book their Summer Sun with the UK’s largest villa package holiday provider, Jet2Villas.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a huge choice of 2-5 star accommodation, fantastic flight times on Jet2.com, ATOL protection, free 10kg hand luggage and free 22kg hold baggage included on all European city routes for a £60 per person booking deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers are telling us they want to book ahead and secure that all-important holiday, so they can have the best choice of hotels, rooms and dates.

“We have responded to the strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to lock in their getaways, by putting our summer programme on sale from Belfast International Airport for 2026, earlier than ever before.

“Our Summer 26 programme offers holidaymakers plenty of choice and flexibility, as well as giving them the chance to book in advance and get a date in their diary now for some sunshine. We have every confidence our Summer 26 programme will be a huge success.”

Dan Owens, chief executive, Belfast International Airport, said; “We welcome Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ summer programme, which will meet an increased demand for travel and holiday experiences. Jet2 is a key partner for Belfast International Airport, and it is encouraging to see additional capacity being added to the schedule.

“Thanks to continued investment and commitment from both Vinci and Jet2 we can offer our customers an improved passenger experience, increased connectivity and a wide variety of holiday destinations.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com