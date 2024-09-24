Jet2.com celebrates 20 years of award-winning flights from Belfast International Airport

To mark the occasion, Jet2.com hosted a celebration with customers and colleagues at Belfast International Airport where exactly 20 years ago its first flight departed to Prague.

Customers flying with the airline this morning (Tuesday 24th September) received a VIP customer experience at check-in, which included a red-carpet welcome, balloon arch, cupcakes and vouchers to use towards their next getaway with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

Since 2004, when just two destinations were served by Jet2.com from Belfast International Airport, the company has experienced substantial growth and success over the past 20 years to become the UK’s third largest airline. Now, the airline operates award-winning flights to 26 sun, city and ski destinations across Europe, the Canary Islands and Mediterranean from the airport, offering customers and independent travel agents plenty of choice when travelling to these hotspots.

Over the past two decades, Jet2.com’s VIP customer service, friendly low fares, great flight times and generous 22kg baggage allowance (plus 10kg hand baggage) have proven extremely popular with customers travelling from Northern Ireland, enabling the airline to expand its programme from Belfast International Airport. This industry leading customer service has resulted in Jet2.com repeatedly winning high-profile accolades including Which? Travel Brand of the Year for three consecutive years and being named a Which? Recommended Provider every year since 2017.

In 2007, the company launched package holiday specialist Jet2holidays, which is today the UK’s largest tour operator, offering ATOL protected package holidays to 21 sun destinations with flights from Belfast International Airport and a choice of 2-5 star hotels. Holidaymakers booking through Jet2holidays receive VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, and return transfers, all for a low £60 per person deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Today is a significant milestone in Jet2.com’s history as we celebrate 20 years of operating flights from Belfast International Airport. This anniversary provides the ideal opportunity to reflect upon all that we have achieved in Northern Ireland since we first launched in 2004 with just two destinations on sale.

“By placing VIP customer service at the heart of everything we do for the past two decades, we have gone from strength to strength at Belfast International and we look forward to many more years of success. This achievement would not be possible without our fantastic colleagues, loyal customers and independent travel agent partners, so I would like to say thank you to them all.”

He added: “As well as celebrating today, we are also looking forward to a bright future built on continued investment in the company. Our unrivalled flying programme, combined with our family friendly values, means we are anticipating another successful 20 years and beyond for Jet2.com at Belfast International Airport.”

Dan Owens, Chief Executive, Belfast International Airport, said “Jet2.com is an invaluable partner of Belfast International Airport as well as being a much loved and trusted airline, offering local people great customer service and connectivity to some amazing destinations.

“We are proud of the partnership we have built across Jet2 and especially the local team and commend them for their growth and dedication to Northern Ireland. In turn, Vinci is showing its commitment to Jet2 with the £100m investment plans that are already well underway at Belfast International that will improve the passenger experience and enable us to look forward to the next 20 years with Jet2.com and plan for even greater growth.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com

