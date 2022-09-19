Jewellery worth between £150k and £200k stolen in Co Down burglary

Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in the Dromore area, of Co Down

Detective Inspector Handley said: “It’s believed that entry was gained to the property at Ballymacormick Road sometime between 9.30am and 10am on Friday 16th September, and a quantity of jewellery taken from an upstairs bedroom.

“A short time later, at around 10.15am, two men were seen walking up the driveway of the house towards the main road, where they turned right.

“Both men were reported to have been wearing navy bomber style jackets zipped up, with suit or work trousers – not jeans – and blue face masks.

“It’s believed that this stage that the suspects left the house via an upstairs window.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“Were you in the area at the time, and did you see any suspicious activity?

“If so, please contact detectives on 101, and quote reference number 722 of 16/09/22.