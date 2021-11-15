John was a ‘highly-esteemed’ committee member of Holstein NI

He died peacefully in hospital on Saturday (13 November).

Mr Patterson, from Ballyginnif, Crumlin, was a highly-esteemed member of the club’s committee.

A service of thanksgiving for Mr Patterson’s life will be held on Wednesday 17 November at 10.30am in Killead Presbyterian Church.

John Patterson. Image: Holstein NI.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to be made payable to Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, c/o Bairds of Antrim, 71 Church Street, Antrim, BT41 4BE.

You can also donate online at www.bairdsfuneralservice.com