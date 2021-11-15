John was a ‘highly-esteemed’ committee member of Holstein NI
Former chairman of Holstein Northern Ireland, John Alfred Patterson, has passed away.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:38 pm
Updated
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:41 pm
He died peacefully in hospital on Saturday (13 November).
Mr Patterson, from Ballyginnif, Crumlin, was a highly-esteemed member of the club’s committee.
A service of thanksgiving for Mr Patterson’s life will be held on Wednesday 17 November at 10.30am in Killead Presbyterian Church.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to be made payable to Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, c/o Bairds of Antrim, 71 Church Street, Antrim, BT41 4BE.
You can also donate online at www.bairdsfuneralservice.com
Holstein NI has extended its deepest sympathy to Fiona, James, Andrew, Judith, daughters-in-law Ainsley and Chloe, son-in-law Colin, grandson George, and the wider family circle.