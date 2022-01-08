Johne’s Disease in focus at Fermanagh Grassland Club

Dr. Sam Strain (right) CEO Animal Health & Welfare Northern Ireland, the guest speaker at Fermanagh Grassland Club, with club secretary William Johnston (left) and chairman David Foster.

Dairy farmer Nigel Graham, from Kinawley, was elected Chairman at the club’s recent annual meeting held in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen.

The other club officials elected were: Vice-Chairman - Roland Graham; Secretary - William Johnston; Treasurer - Philip Clarke.

Committee members - Alan Burleigh, Robin Clements, John Egerton, James Murphy, Alan Warnock and Trevor Dunn.

The speaker at the annual meeting was Dr. Sam Strain, Chief Executive of Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland, who spoke about the challenges of Johne’s Disease in the cattle herd. He is one of the leading authorities in Ireland on the topic.

Johne’s disease is a contagious, chronic, disease that affects primarily the small intestine of ruminants which, Dr. Strain says, can be difficult to control.

As a global disease, no country where it has been found has been able to eradicate it and control measures are the only feasible option open to farmers.

Dr Strain said that if the disease gets out of control, it could put the farm business in jeopardy. Johne’s Disease manifests itself in dairy cows by depressed milk production, increased cull rates, diarrhea and weight loss and susceptibility to other diseases.

Dr. Strain said that breeding cows with Johne’s Disease were half as likely to conceive in their first insemination, the calving interval will be on average 34 days longer and somatic cell counts will be higher. He advised farmers to reduce the incidence of the disease by adopting certain practices such as improving biosecurity, reducing the contamination of faeces in water or feed, keeping slurry equipment clean, especially from farm to farm.

One of the greatest risks is by animal movements.

Dr Strain said that the calving pens must be kept clean and hygienic and calves, especially those on dairy farms should spend their least amount of time there. He also discussed testing which has limitations.