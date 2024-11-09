It’s hard to believe the 2024 Royal Ulster Winter Fair is just a few weeks away.

Taking place on Thursday 12 December, AbbeyAutoline will have a strong presence on the day, ready to connect with and support Northern Ireland’s farming community.

The Winter Fair is renowned as the country’s pinnacle dairy event, bringing together all sectors of the dairy industry for a day of networking and business opportunities. It’s a unique gathering focused on connecting farmers, enthusiasts, and industry specialists.

For AbbeyAutoline, the Fair is a valuable opportunity to meet current policyholders and welcome farmers exploring new insurance options for 2025. Most importantly, it’s a chance to express our appreciation to the many farmers and agricultural bodies who have supported us over the past year.

Visitors to the one-day event can expect to see top-quality livestock competing for the Supreme Champion title and nearly 200 trade stands showcasing the latest products and innovations. As farmers explore these highlights and reflect on their operations, the Winter Fair provides an ideal time to set new goals for the future, and AbbeyAutoline is here to support them with tailored insurance solutions that protect livelihoods and help plan confidently for what’s next.

AbbeyAutoline has a deep understanding of the dairy sector, refined over years of working closely with farming businesses. We’re proud to offer a range of competitive insurance solutions specifically suited to this sector, including our Farm Combined Policy and specialised farm vehicle insurance packages—two policy options trusted by dairy farmers across Northern Ireland.

Milk production is at the core of Northern Ireland’s agriculture, and AbbeyAutoline supports a significant portion of local farms dedicated to this essential industry. In recent years, we’ve seen steady growth in insurance policies for businesses involved in milk production—a trend that continues into 2024.

Behind AbbeyAutoline’s success is our dedicated agri team—a uniquely qualified group with expertise in both production agriculture and insurance. Each team member brings specialised knowledge and hands-on experience, enabling them to offer solutions tailored to the specific needs of Northern Ireland’s farmers.

Our team is committed to continuous learning, staying at the forefront of industry developments through regular training to provide clients with the latest insights and best practices. Working from our Enniskillen and Ballymena offices, they are embedded in local farming communities, providing on-the-ground support.

In the coming weeks, the team will visit Strathroy Dairies near Omagh to gain insights into dairy production and food processing, following previous visits to institutions like Greenmount College, CAFRE and Fane Valley feedmill. These first-hand experiences enhance their ability to guide clients with practical, relevant solutions grounded in real agricultural challenges.

AbbeyAutoline is dedicated to providing comprehensive, cost-effective insurance solutions tailored to the specific needs of Northern Ireland’s farmers. The steady growth of our agricultural insurance portfolio reflects our deep connection with the local farming community and our absolute commitment to every client, shaping how we serve Northern Ireland’s agriculture sector.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair offers dairy farmers and producers a chance to engage with the latest technical and business advancements in agriculture, and AbbeyAutoline is proud to be part of this information exchange. Our agri team will be at Balmoral Park throughout the event, ready to discuss recent developments in agricultural insurance and answer any questions farmers may have.

Insurance may not always be top of mind, but it’s a foundation that protects farming businesses daily. We’re looking forward to connecting with Northern Ireland’s farming community at the Winter Fair, strengthening partnerships, and helping clients secure a prosperous future.

We invite you to visit our team during the Royal Ulster Winter Fair to discuss your insurance needs and learn more about how we can support your business, enabling you to focus on your farm’s future with confidence and peace of mind.

For additional information or personalised advice on agricultural insurance, please contact our specialist Farm Team on 08000 66 55 44 or visit www.abbeyautoline.co.uk/farm-insurance