Join Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club for a special parents and friends evening

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club will be holding a special parents and friends evening on Friday, April 4.

The evening, which starts at 7pm, will take place in Kilraughts Presbyterian Church Hall.

A spokeperson for the club said: “Kilraughts Young Farmers would like to invite you to a heart-warming parents and friends evening. an event filled with fun, entertainment, and a true sense of community spirit.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guest speakers from YFCU will include: Derek Lough, YFCU CEO, Rachel Smith, chairperson of Co Antrim YFC, and John McLenaghan, UFU representative.

Kilraughts Young Farmers' Club will be holding a special parents and friends evening on Friday, April 4.placeholder image
Kilraughts Young Farmers' Club will be holding a special parents and friends evening on Friday, April 4.

The evening will also feature an engaging question and Answer session, offering a fantastic opportunity to hear insights from our distinguished guests and discuss the future of farming and rural life.

The spokesperson added: “Whether you’re a long-standing supporter or simply curious to learn more about Kilraughts Young Farmers, this is an event not to be missed. Everyone is welcome.”

Related topics:YFCU

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice