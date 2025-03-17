Join Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club for a special parents and friends evening

Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club will be holding a special parents and friends evening on Friday, April 4.

The evening, which starts at 7pm, will take place in Kilraughts Presbyterian Church Hall.

A spokeperson for the club said: “Kilraughts Young Farmers would like to invite you to a heart-warming parents and friends evening. an event filled with fun, entertainment, and a true sense of community spirit.”

Guest speakers from YFCU will include: Derek Lough, YFCU CEO, Rachel Smith, chairperson of Co Antrim YFC, and John McLenaghan, UFU representative.

The evening will also feature an engaging question and Answer session, offering a fantastic opportunity to hear insights from our distinguished guests and discuss the future of farming and rural life.

The spokesperson added: “Whether you’re a long-standing supporter or simply curious to learn more about Kilraughts Young Farmers, this is an event not to be missed. Everyone is welcome.”