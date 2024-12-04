Join the GWCT Big Farmland Bird Count and make it a family adventure

Farmland birds have been in decline for the past 50 years but there are many ways in which we can help them during the winter months when food is scarce and temperatures drop.

The Big Farmland Bird Count (BFBC) – the annual national census of farmland birds run by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) – has been providing vital data for the past decade which has helped us to understand which species are in the most serious trouble and how we can help them.

The 2025 count kicks off on Friday 7th February and runs for two weeks. We hope to make next year bigger and better than ever, and want all the family involved.

As well as providing snapshot of the bird population on UK farms, the BFBC aims to raise awareness of the important role that farmers and other land managers play in the conservation of farmland birds.

Next year we would love to see more of our younger generation taking part, so if you are a farmer, ranger, game or forest keeper already monitoring your birds, or want to start doing so, why not see if you can get some help from your children, grandchildren or younger friends and family.

To help younger bird spotters get interested and involved we have updated our website with some additional new and exciting easy-to-use guides and count sheets. These will be available on the Big Farmland Bird Count website.

Citizen science

Farmland birds have declined by 63% since 1970 and need our help if we are going to reverse the trend.

The key to doing this, and increasing biodiversity, is held by the people who look responsible for the 72% of the UK’s land which is used for agriculture.

TV presenter and farmer Adam Henson highlighted the importance of the Big Farmland Bird Count by featuring it on BBC One's Countryfile earlier this year.

He said: “The UK has lost more than 70 million wild birds over the last 50 years, with over 60% of farmland birds affected. Farmers have the opportunity to be at the forefront of any efforts to restore those populations.

“Nature-friendly farming is the way forward, and to make sure we're getting it right, providing the best habitats and support for our farmland birds, it is important to keep records.

“Taking part in the Big Farmland Bird Count helps us do exactly that, which is why I will be taking part next year.”

During this year’s count back in February, nearly 395,000 birds were spotted during 1,721 surveys. The most common species seen were starling, woodpigeon and fieldfare.

A total of 140 different species were recorded and of those, 27 were red-listed, totalling nearly 140,000 individuals.

The most abundant red list species were starling, linnet, fieldfare and lapwing, while the rarest sightings were of snow bunting, rock pipit, merlin, greenshank, golden eagle and Bittern.

Nearly 80% of farms recorded blackbirds, robins and woodpigeons. Norfolk topped the list of recording the largest number of counts, followed by Suffolk and Wiltshire.

Dr Roger Draycott, from the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), said: “The BFBC is the first and only UK-wide citizen science project to involve land managers in monitoring the state of farmland birds.

“Since the count started in 2014, it has helped us understand how wildlife is doing on our land, and it gives us a national snapshot of the state of nation when it comes to our farmland birds.”

“You can really make a difference by taking part. By spending just half an hour in one spot on your farm or shoot, counting the birds you see and submitting your results to the GWCT, the results help us build a national picture of which species are benefiting from conservation efforts, and which are most in need of help.”

Signing up for the GWCT Big Farmland Bird Count is free and no specialist knowledge or equipment are required.

In many places, local bird and wildlife groups are working with land managers to help them do the count.

Find out how to get involved in the GWCT Big Farmland Bird Count, 7-23 February 2025, at the BFBC website where downloadable bird guides and other advice are also available.