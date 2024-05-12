​Join the UFU at this year’s Balmoral Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is looking forward to welcoming members and the public onto the stand at Balmoral Show 2024.

The UFU office bearer team, supported by staff members, will be present for the four days of the event located at B1, 1st Avenue.

UFU president, William Irvine, said: “The Balmoral Show is a key event in the calendar for farming families across Northern Ireland every year. Everyone at the UFU enjoys this annual event, enabling them to get out of the office and engage with farmers and consumers.

