Joint arable ‘summer outing’ not to be missed

The event will take place over two days: Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17.

It will comprise visits to a number of leading arable farms in counties Derry and Armagh.

UAS secretary, Robin Bolton, commented: “Day one of the outing comprises visits to the 500 kilowattanaerobic digestion plant, operated by Gorthill Farm Contracting at Eglinton.

Ulster Arable Society (UAS) chairman and secretary: Bruce Steele and Robin Bolton. UAS is hosting a summer visit to counties Derry and Armagh on June 16 and 17, in conjunction with the Irish Tillage and Land Use Society

“This will be followed by a visit to the arable farm of Adrian Barr at Ballykelly. Crop walking opportunities will be included here.”

After lunch at the Roe park resort the group will call-in at the farm of Jonathan Kelly at Bellarena, just outside Limavady. He farms 750ac of cereals in partnership with his father Cecil.

A highlight of Day 1 will be the evening visit to the Myroe farm of Richard and Leona Kane. This ties-in with the 2022 AHDB Cereal Variety Open Evening. The Kane farm is hosting the current winter wheat and barley AHDB Recommended List trials.

Day 2 will see the visiting group heading for Co Armagh, where they will call-in at the Gilfresh vegetable business on the outskirts of Loughgall.

This will be followed-up with a visit the arable farm of Simon Best at Acton House on the outskirts of Poyntzpass. Simon runs a 1,200ac tillage and Aberdeen Angus beef operation.

Robin Bolton continued:“Prior booking is required to attend either of the days of visits and the evening visit to the variety plots is open to all but anyone wishing to attend must register with AHDB on their events page of the website to allow their participation in the Cereal Variety Open Evening.

“The event will also include an evening barbeque.”

Robin concluded:“We have a very busy and informative itinerary in place for the two days. Anyone wishing to take part should contact the Ulster Arable Society as a matter of priority.”

Full details of the programme are available on the Ulster Arable Society web site where there is also a link to the AHDB events page.