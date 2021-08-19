Joy-filled July at Kilraughts YFC

29 members entered in four teams with two taking part in the junior competition and two in the senior competition.

Kilraughts YFC as usual had a great turnout. Teamwork and skills were shown and this led to two teams being entered into the finals.

Both Junior and senior A teams were entered into the final on Wednesday 28th July.

On Thursday 21st July Kilraughts members travelled to Rainey Endowed school in Magherafelt for the Co Antrim and Londonderry heats of the YFCU tag rugby competition

This led to further success with Kilraught YFC’s senior A team proving to be unbeatable as they obtained first place.

A massive well done to all members who took part.

On 24th July, 10 members travelled to Ballymena market to take part in a socially distanced Co Antrim competitions day.

They enjoyed taking part in many of their yearly favourite activities including tractor handling, digger challenges and the County Princess competition.

Huge congratulations to the members who took part and due to their hard work they came second overall.