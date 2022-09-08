Judge announced for Limousin 50th anniversary herd competition

Jim has a long association with the Limousin breed, having established the Ardigon Herd in 1978 with the first calves registered in the Irish herdbook, then in the British herdbook from 1980.

At the Royal Ulster Show in 1980, he celebrated a double victory with his homebred heifer, Ardigon Nimble, winning the female championship and the bull Kilfrush Mercury bred by S O’Brien taking the male title.

After many years as a member of the Northern Ireland club, Jim now finds himself back on the committee and keen to help breeders, young and old, ‘back into the saddle’ after a two-year ‘hibernation’ as he calls it.

Jim Scott

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having held the position of British Limousin Cattle Society President 2018-20, Jim is looking forward to judging the 50th anniversary herd competition as he tours the country’s top pedigree herds.

He will travel the country taking in the nine Limousin regions, before announcing his overall winner at an awards dinner to be held on Friday 14 October, on the eve of the Carlisle Bull Sale.